Experts urge sustainable tourism investment to boost Tanzania’s economy

Arusha. Tourism stakeholders in the country have been urged to invest in sustainable tourism across all sectors to create jobs, promote cultural exchange, and enhance contributions to the national economy.

The Rector of the Institute of Accountancy Arusha (IAA), Prof Elianami Sedoyeka, made the call on Friday, September 26, 2025, during the official opening of the International Tourism Conference and Expo (AITC) 2025.

This year’s conference theme, “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,” underscores the urgent need for tourism models that respect both the environment and cultural heritage, ensuring benefits for present and future generations.

Prof Sedoyeka said the conference gathering is not only timely but historic, as it brings together local and global voices to discuss one of the most pressing issues of our time, sustainable tourism.

He said this year’s theme reflects both a challenge and an opportunity: “It reminds us that the industry must evolve in ways that respect the environment, empower communities, and create inclusive economic growth.”

He said the sustainability of tourism cannot be taken for granted, citing the impacts of climate change, environmental degradation, over‑tourism, and the loss of cultural heritage as challenges requiring urgent collective action from policymakers, investors, researchers, and communities.

The conference provides a unique platform for stakeholders to exchange best practices, share research, and develop solutions that balance economic growth with environmental protection.

Prof Sedoyeka assured delegates that IAA remains committed to positioning tourism as a pillar of national development through training, research, and consultancy.

“Through collaborations with government agencies, the private sector, and international partners, we are preparing graduates not only to be employable but also to lead innovations in sustainable tourism,” he added.

Furthermore, Prof Sedoyeka said inclusivity is central to sustainability, urging stakeholders to ensure that communities living near national parks and cultural sites directly benefit from tourism revenues, thereby fostering ownership, pride, and a commitment to conservation.

Regarding technology, he pointed to its growing role in promoting sustainable solutions: “Digital platforms can help us manage visitors, reduce congestion, promote eco‑friendly travel, and showcase cultural heritage to the world in innovative ways.”

He also emphasised the importance of clear policies and effective regulation to promote responsible investment, safeguard natural and cultural heritage, and strengthen eco‑friendly infrastructure.

One delegate, Caudence Ayoti, described the event as “an important platform to present research on emerging technologies in tourism and how they can drive transformation.”