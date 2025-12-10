Tanzania Police assure public of calm after security organs thwart planned protests

Dodoma. The Tanzania Police Force has assured the public that national security remains stable following intensified overnight security operations conducted in coordination with other defence and security agencies.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 the police said that as earlier pledged at 12:00 am on December 9, 2025 security agencies had successfully reinforced nationwide security measures through the night and into the morning of December 10, 2025 resulting in a calm and orderly start to the day across the country.

Police revealed that individuals mobilising so-called “peaceful and indefinite” demonstrations had developed at least 13 criminal tactics through online chat groups and other digital platforms, including plans to sabotage the country’s economic and social activities by forcing a nationwide shutdown.

Authorities said they had closely monitored these groups from Tuesday, December 9, 2025 after organisers failed to execute their intended protests and instead encouraged participants to take to the streets on Wednesday, December 10, despite such actions being unlawful under the 1977 Constitution and the Police and Auxiliary Police Act.

The police reiterated that the planned “indefinite peaceful demonstrations” were formally banned on December 5, 2025 having failed to meet the legal and constitutional requirements governing public assemblies.

“The public is assured that, in cooperation with other security organs, we will continue to safeguard national security, and protect the lives and property of citizens, so that people may carry on with their daily activities as normal,” the police said.

The force warned that any individual who defies the law with the intention of disrupting public order or paralysing economic and social life would be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.

Citizens have been urged to continue with their normal activities and comply with all lawful directives issued by security authorities in their respective areas.