FCC acting Director General Khadija Ngasongwa

Dar es Salaam. Stakeholders are calling for stronger regulations and clearer procedures to ensure Tanzanian consumers fully benefit from recent legal reforms that expanded the powers of the Fair Competition Commission (FCC) to handle consumer complaints.

The calls follow amendments to the Fair Competition Act in October 2024 that granted the FCC broader authority to receive and determine consumer complaints, a role previously handled mainly by the courts. However, experts say procedural and structural barriers still limit consumers’ ability to access justice despite the reforms.

Policy analysts note that the complaint-handling procedures currently used by the FCC were issued in 2022 and have not yet been updated to reflect the commission’s expanded mandate. As a result, some complaints continue to be referred back to the courts, weakening the impact of the changes.

Speaking to The Citizen, Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) human rights and business officer Mr Clay Mwaifwani said the situation has created a gap between legal protections and citizens’ ability to use them effectively.

“Low-income households, rural communities, the elderly and persons with disabilities are among those most affected by barriers to accessing consumer justice,” he said.

A report by the LHRC found that about 35 percent of respondents had encountered substandard products in the market, yet only three percent reported their complaints to authorities.

Figures presented in the 2025/26 Budget Speech by the Ministry of Industry and Trade also show limited use of the commission, with only 83 complaints from ordinary consumers recorded nationwide by March 2025, despite Tanzania’s population of more than 60 million.

Challenges cited include the absence of fast-track procedures for small-value claims, limited provisions for direct compensation and lack of mechanisms allowing group complaints where many consumers are affected by the same problem.

Despite the concerns, the FCC says the amended law has strengthened its enforcement powers.

Speaking during a seminar for media editors, FCC Legal Services manager Josephat Mkizungo said the reforms allow the commission to enforce its decisions even when cases are appealed to the Fair Competition Tribunal.

“In the past, appeals automatically suspended our decisions, allowing some businesses to delay implementation. The new law allows enforcement to continue while appeals are being heard,” he said.

FCC acting Director General Khadija Ngasongwa said the commission is conducting nationwide awareness campaigns to educate consumers about their rights and complaint procedures.