The smartphone wave in Tanzania

By Seleman Abdul-Aziz

In my lovely country Tanzania, we are witnessing a fascinating shift in its digital landscape. Over the past few years, smartphone adoption has grown rapidly, changing the way people communicate, transact and even build personal brands. What used to require a computer and an office internet connection can now be done from the palm of a hand; whether at a food kiosk, on a farm, or while waiting for a daladala/mwendokasi.

Part of this transformation is driven by accessibility. Smartphones are no longer the luxury gadgets they once were. A few years ago, owning a smartphone was often associated with prestige; something expensive, valuable and somewhat exclusive. Today, that perception has dramatically changed.

Thanks to the emergence of smartphone financing options offered by various institutions, mobile operators and retailers, many Tanzanians can now access smartphones through instalment plans. In some cases, one can walk into a shop, pay a down payment starting from as little as Sh25,000 and walk out with a smartphone, paying the rest gradually.

This shift has significantly accelerated digital participation across the country.

The rise of the accidental influencer

With smartphones becoming more accessible, millions of Tanzanians are accessing social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook; not just as audiences, but as creators.

You may have noticed a new trend: everyday individuals sharing their lives online with remarkable confidence. Someone documenting how they prepare their daily meal. A bodaboda rider narrating the realities of the road, a local fundi bragging about how he spent his fortune of Sh40,000 to buy shoes. A market vendor explaining the hustle of the day. Or a young professional casually sharing workplace motivation.

Often the content is raw, authentic and unscripted and surprisingly engaging.

For many seasoned media consumers, this phenomenon can be both amusing and astonishing. Ordinary routines like cooking ugali, discussing work habits, or joking about daily life; are now attracting thousands of views and interactions.

When ordinary moments become 0pportunities

The most intriguing part is what follows.

Some of these creators quickly gain significant online traction. Businesses notice; Local brands, neighbourhood stores and small enterprises sometimes approach these creators to promote products or services.

Suddenly, someone who started posting simple videos for fun may find themselves acting as a brand ambassador for a clothing shop, restaurant, or local product.

In many cases, these collaborations happen informally. A product is mentioned in a video. A store is tagged. A free item is exchanged for exposure.

But this raises an important question: are these creators fully aware of the responsibilities that come with influence?

Do they understand brand representation, advertising ethics, or even the importance of formal agreements?

The digital economy is evolving faster than many people fully understand.

Technology: Powerful and unforgiving

The late Ruge Mutahaba, who served as Director of Strategy and Programs Development at Clouds Media Group, once shared a powerful perspective: after God, we must take technology seriously.

Technology amplifies voices, opens doors and creates opportunities that were unimaginable just a decade ago. But it also has a long memory.

Every photo, every video, every comment contributes to a digital record.

The reality of digital footprints

Many new smartphone users are entering the digital world with enthusiasm; but often without a clear understanding of the long-term implications of what they share online.

Today, a funny video might bring attention and engagement. Tomorrow, that same video might be part of a digital profile that employers, institutions, or partners examine.

With the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence and data analysis tools, digital vetting is becoming more common. Soon, it would not be surprising if job recruitment, partnerships, or professional opportunities involve reviewing a person’s online footprint.

In simple terms: the internet rarely forgets.

Opportunity with responsibility

None of this should discourage creativity.

In fact, Tanzania’s growing digital creator economy is something worth celebrating. Smartphones have democratized storytelling. Anyone with a voice, a story, or a sense of humour now has a platform. Some will become influencers. Others will build businesses. Many will simply entertain and connect communities. But as digital access expands, digital awareness must expand with it.

Post with creativity. Share with authenticity. But always remember that every upload contributes to a lasting narrative about who you are. Because in the digital age, your social media profile is not just entertainment.

One day, it might also be your reputation and perhaps even your résumé.