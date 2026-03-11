Samia receives special UN message on national stability and dialogue

Dodoma. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has received a special message from United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, conveyed through the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy, Mr Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, at Chamwino State House in Dodoma.

In a statement released by the Director for Presidential Communications, Mr Bakari Machumu, the envoy’s visit was described as part of efforts to consult with various stakeholders and assess measures taken by the Government to strengthen political stability, national cohesion and the rule of law following incidents of unrest before and during the General Election held on 29 October 2025.

“The United Nations recognises and commends the steps taken by the Tanzanian Government, including the establishment of an Independent Investigation Commission, the commitment to inclusive national dialogue and the ongoing constitutional reform process,” the statement reads in part.

It says the UN continues to acknowledge Tanzania’s long-standing history of peace, political stability and national unity, while appreciating the country’s contribution to peace efforts across Africa.

During his visit, Mr Onanga-Anyanga met with leaders of various national institutions, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, the Judiciary, the National Assembly, the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties and political party leaders. He also consulted with the Independent Investigation Commission and other stakeholders to gather diverse perspectives on the events and ongoing government measures.

“These consultations will enable the United Nations to gain an accurate understanding of the events of 29 October 2025 and of the Government’s efforts to address the challenges that arose during and after those events. Such measures are crucial for strengthening national reconciliation, restoring public confidence, and continuing to build strong democratic institutions,” the statement said.

President Hassan, the statement says, expressed gratitude to UN Secretary-General António Guterres for sending a Special Envoy to Tanzania to understand the national situation and hear views from stakeholders.

“The Government of Tanzania is committed to ensuring that the review of these events is conducted in accordance with the rule of law, accountability, and justice, while maintaining peace, national unity, and political stability — the foundation of the country’s development,” the statement reads.

It also noted that the Government is ready to act on recommendations from the Investigation Commission once its work is complete, emphasising that these will be central to strengthening national reconciliation and advancing constitutional reforms.