Irrigation projects bring water closer to rural farmers as 390 wells drilled

Dodoma. The National Irrigation Commission (NIRC) has launched a rural irrigation programme that has seen the drilling of 390 wells in 25 regions as part of efforts to expand agricultural production and improve farmers' access to water.

Dodoma Region has received the highest number of wells with 93, followed by Manyara and Tabora, which each received 44 wells during the first phase of the project.

NIRC Director General Raymond Mndolwa said on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, that the initiative is part of a wider plan to drill 1,064 wells across the country. He said the commission plans to drill an additional 696 wells during the 2026/27 financial year.

Other regions that have benefited from the first phase include Geita with 42 wells, Singida (32), Njombe (30), Tanga (22), Iringa (20), Morogoro (17), Mara (17), Pwani (10), Arusha (10), Mtwara (8), Mbeya (7) and Ruvuma (5).

"We are drilling wells in areas where farmers have farms and can come together. At least 16 farmers can form a group and start irrigation farming, and we provide them with the necessary support," Mr Mndolwa said.

He explained that because the wells are being drilled on privately owned farmland, the government engages landowners before implementation.

Farmers are required to provide written consent allowing their land to be used for irrigation services.

Mr Mndolwa also said the commission has purchased 2,000 water pumps for distribution to farmers.

So far, 1,000 pumps have been delivered to farmers in Mwanza, Mara, Kagera, Kigoma, Simiyu and Katavi regions.

The pumps will benefit 769 farmer groups, comprising 15,022 farmers, and are expected to support irrigation on 13,518.75 acres of farmland.

The NIRC director general said the commission is also working to ensure farmers involved in irrigation schemes are formally registered so they can be recognised and receive necessary support while improving revenue collection.

He added that 500 pumps for deep wells have also been purchased and are at different stages of preparation, including procurement and transportation.