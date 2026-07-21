Detention of UDOM lecturer raises concerns over academic freedom

Dar es Salaam. The detention of a University of Dodoma (UDOM) lecturer, Melkisedeki Kaijage, has reignited debate over academic freedom in Tanzania, with academics and their union warning that the incident could undermine universities' role as centres of independent thought, research and evidence-based debate.

The concerns follow confirmation by the Tanzania Police Force that Dr Kaijage is being held over allegations linked to incitement.

Police told The Citizen’s sister publication, Mwananchi on Monday July 20, 2026 that investigations are continuing, while UDOM management said it had not received official information regarding the lecturer's detention.

The case has since attracted the attention of the Tanzania Higher Learning Institutions Trade Union (THTU), which argues that the incident raises broader questions about the protection of academic freedom and the relationship between law enforcement and higher learning institutions.

In a detailed legal and policy analysis released on Monday, the union said the arrest of academics over issues connected to their professional duties risks creating fear within universities and weakening the country's higher education system.

"The recent incidents involving the arrest, questioning and prosecution of academics over opinions expressed while carrying out their academic duties have generated a wider debate on the limits of academic freedom and how law enforcement should be balanced with the protection of the fundamental rights of academics," the union states.

According to THTU, academic freedom goes beyond what lecturers say inside lecture halls.

It encompasses the right of academics, researchers and students to teach, learn, conduct research, publish findings and participate in scholarly discussions without intimidation or unlawful interference.

Citing international instruments, including UNESCO's 1997 Recommendation concerning the Status of Higher-Education Teaching Personnel, the union argues that universities can only fulfil their mission of generating knowledge and innovation when scholars are able to pursue research and express academic opinions freely.

The organisation also notes that Tanzania's legal framework already recognises freedom of expression under Article 18 of the Constitution and that the Universities Act and Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) guidelines emphasise institutional autonomy and academic freedom.

The union says Dr Kaijage's detention follows earlier arrests of two lecturers from St John's University of Tanzania, who were also accused of offences linked to planned demonstrations.

It says Kaijage, who had responded to a police summons, is being detained for the second time after previously being arrested during events surrounding demonstrations in December last year.

THTU maintains that it has closely followed the cases, including visiting police stations where the lecturers are being held, while seeking to ensure they access their legal rights.

"The right to bail is among the fundamental rights of an accused person as recognised under the Constitution," the document states, adding that continued detention without bail and delays in presenting suspects before court have raised legal questions that deserve careful consideration.

Beyond the legal issues, the union warns that such arrests could have far-reaching consequences for universities.

It argues that fear of arrest may encourage lecturers to avoid discussing sensitive public policy issues or undertaking research in areas such as governance, law and human rights.

"The arrests create a chilling effect within universities," the paper says. "Academics may begin to censor themselves by choosing not to teach or research certain subjects for fear of legal or administrative consequences."

According to the analysis, the consequences could extend beyond individual lecturers.

The union warns that restrictions on academic debate may affect the quality of teaching, discourage scientific research, weaken institutional autonomy, damage collaboration between lecturers and students and reduce Tanzania's attractiveness as a destination for international academic partnerships and research funding.

THTU further argues that universities play a vital role in producing professionals, policymakers and innovators capable of addressing national challenges through evidence-based solutions.

"If the learning environment is driven by fear, intimidation or repression instead of the freedom to think, question and seek truth based on evidence, the nation risks producing professionals who are afraid to ask difficult questions or offer independent advice," the union states.

To strengthen academic freedom, THTU is calling on the Government to amend the Universities Act to explicitly recognise academic freedom as a protected right, while urging security agencies to distinguish legitimate academic activities from criminal conduct.

It also recommends that universities strengthen institutional autonomy through internal policies and that national bodies, including TCU and the Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRAGG), work together to develop national guidelines on academic freedom.