PM Mwigulu set to flag off NBC Dodoma Marathon amid record turnout

Dar es Salaam. Dodoma Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule has commended the National Bank of Commerce (NBC) and its partners for completing preparations for the seventh edition of the NBC Dodoma Marathon, saying the event has grown into a major sporting, tourism, and economic attraction for Tanzania’s capital.

Senyamule made the remarks yesterday after receiving the official marathon jersey from NBC officials during a ceremony held at the regional commissioner's office, ahead of the race scheduled for July 26 at Jamhuri Stadium.

The event is expected to be officiated by Prime Minister Mwigulu Lameck Nchemba and will attract about 13,000 runners from different parts of Tanzania and abroad.

The ceremony was attended by senior regional government officials, including Acting Regional Administrative Secretary Mwajabu Nyamkumora, while the NBC delegation was led by Head of Communications and Public Relations Godwin Semunyu.

Representatives from strategic partners GSM Group and Vodacom Tanzania also attended.

Senyamule said the successful preparations demonstrate the increasing stature of the marathon and its contribution to positioning Dodoma as a destination for major international sporting events.

She highlighted the social impact of the marathon, noting that funds raised through the event support initiatives aimed at reducing maternal and newborn deaths, financing life-saving heart surgeries for children, and strengthening the Bone Marrow Transplant Fund for children living with sickle cell disease.

“Beyond being a sporting event, the NBC Dodoma Marathon has become an important platform for supporting critical social causes while promoting the growth and development of our city,” said Senyamule.

The Regional Commissioner added that the marathon has become one of Dodoma’s biggest annual economic activities, creating opportunities for businesses in accommodation, transport, food services, retail and tourism.

Meanwhile, NBC's Head of Communications and Public Relations, Godwin Semunyu, confirmed that all logistical and operational preparations for the marathon had been successfully completed, with runners competing in the 5km, 10km, 21km, and 42km races already arriving in Dodoma ahead of Sunday's event.

Winners of the men’s and women’s full marathon categories will each receive Sh11.5 million, while athletes who break last year’s course records will earn an additional Sh5 million performance bonus.

He said NBC had prepared additional activities to enhance the marathon experience, including the Dodoma Wine Festival on July 24, the marathon expo on July 25, and entertainment featuring leading Tanzanian artistes, including Marioo.