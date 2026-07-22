‘Headmaster’ rewarded for contribution to Tanzania’s creative sector

Dar es Salaam. Digital content creator Abdul Hussein Chacha, popularly known as Headmaster, has received a Sh5 million reward, a National Social Security Fund (NSSF) membership card and a QR code that will enable him to market and sell his work locally and internationally in recognition of his contribution to Tanzania’s creative sector.

The award was presented on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at an event graced by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, who is also Chief Government Spokesperson, Mr Gerson Msigwa.

Speaking at the event, Mr Msigwa urged artists and content creators to use their talents to promote good ethics, patriotism and community development.

He said President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s government would continue improving the creative sector’s environment by empowering artists and creators through development funds, training and various programmes aimed at strengthening the country’s creative economy.

“The Culture and Arts Fund has so far disbursed more than Sh14 billion to empower artists, with over Sh3 billion directed towards digital content creators to improve the quality of their work and strengthen their ability to compete in local and international markets,” he said.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, who is also Chief Government Spokesperson, Mr Gerson Msigwa (centre), poses for a group photo with digital content creator Headmaster and fellow creators after presenting Sh5 million to support arts and entertainment activities. PHOTO | RHOBI CHACHA

Speaking after receiving the award, Mr Chacha thanked the government for recognising the contribution of content creators, saying the move would motivate them to continue producing ethical and beneficial content for society.

“I am grateful for this great honour. This is not just a gift for me, but a sign that the work of content creators is recognised,” he said.