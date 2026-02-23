KwanzaHub unleashes Gen Z innovation as 12 students compete for seed capital

Dar es Salaam. An innovation centre has brought together 12 Generation Z students from various universities across the country in a programme designed to nurture creativity, practical learning and access to seed capital for promising ideas.

The programme handled by KwanzaHub Innovation Centre, operating under Twigalpha Company, is structured as a continuous platform to tap into fresh perspectives from young innovators on products already in the market or those set for launch.

The centre’s Technology Department trainer, Ms Jenipher Nderumaki, said the initiative seeks to identify talented, confident young people capable of developing innovative products and testing new ideas that can generate positive social impact.

“Our role is to identify young people who can analyse existing products and propose new ideas to improve them or enhance their competitiveness,” said Ms Nderumaki.

The centre’s founder and innovation lead, Mr Mihayo Wilmore, said the programme also targets graduates transitioning into the labour market by equipping them with problem-solving skills that can transform social and business systems.

“We cannot claim to know everything. We bring in Gen Z participants to reflect on existing challenges and explore solutions so they remain valuable in the job market. It is about thinking together — as mentors and as young innovators — on how we achieve shared goals, including employment opportunities for young people and sustained relevance in the market,” he said.

The company’s Business Operations Manager Sia Malewas said the 12 participants were selected from different higher learning institutions. Of these, five outstanding performers will receive seed capital to scale up their projects.

She added that the programme also aims to provide the young participants with exposure, professional networks and practical skills, including in areas beyond their formal academic training.

“We encourage young people to think boldly and differently because we believe they are capable of going beyond what they have learnt in the classroom,” she said.

One of the programme’s judges, Ms Salama Somboka, commended the participants for their sharp analytical skills, curiosity and commitment. She said the five top performers demonstrated strong communication abilities and expressed confidence in their long-term prospects.

Meanwhile, owner and head chef of Nico's Cafe, Mr Nicolaus John, urged the young innovators to prioritise proper nutrition, noting that a balanced diet plays a significant role in cognitive performance and creativity.

He said nutritious meals are directly linked to improved concentration and deeper thinking, encouraging the participants to maintain healthy eating habits.