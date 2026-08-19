New funds offer Sh10 billion investment opportunity

Dar es Salaam. Two new collective investment schemes launched by Zan Securities are seeking to raise a combined Sh10 billion, offering investors different options ranging from regular income to long-term capital growth.

The Zan Securities Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) and Timiza Plus Fund are each targeting Sh5 billion through initial public offers that opened on August 17 and will close on September 17, 2026, according to the company.

Each fund is offering 50 million units at Sh100 each, Zan Securities chief executive Raphael Masumbuko said during the launching event on Monday.

The Zan Securities ETF will be listed on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), allowing investors to buy and sell its units on the bourse. It is structured as a fund of funds, investing in a combination of investment funds from East African countries, government securities, money-market instruments and listed shares, Mr Masumbuko said.

Timiza Plus, on the other hand, is designed for investors seeking regular income. Mr Masumbuko said the fund would distribute income to investors four times a year.

“Some are looking for long-term capital growth, while others are seeking reliable and regular income from their investments,” Mr Masumbuko said.

The two products expand the range of collective investment schemes available to Tanzanian investors and are expected to strengthen the country’s capital markets.

Zanzibar Minister for Finance and Planning Juma Malik Akil said the launch marked an important step towards rebuilding the collective investment industry and increasing participation in capital markets. He urged Tanzanians, particularly low- and middle-income earners, to take advantage of the investment opportunities.

“Investment should not stop here. We still have a long way to go, and we can do much better going forward,” Dr Akil said.

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange chief executive officer Peter Nalitolela said the Zan Securities ETF would become the third ETF listed on the DSE, taking the total market capitalisation of the exchange-traded fund segment to Sh207 billion.

“Investment should no longer be seen as something reserved only for people with high incomes. Investment should be available to everyone who has the ability and willingness to save and invest,” he said.

Mr Nalitolela also highlighted the importance of financial education, digital investment platforms and products that respond to investors’ different financial objectives.

Mr Masumbuko said the launch was part of Zan Securities’ efforts to expand access to capital and securities markets. The company, which began operations in 2009 as a stockbroker, investment adviser and portfolio manager, launched its first Capital Markets and Securities Authority-approved collective investment scheme in May 2024. He said the fund had grown from an initial capital of Sh10.5 billion to Sh50 billion by August 2026, representing 369 percent growth, while generating an average annual return of about 15 percent.

Zan Securities board chairman Abdisalaam Khatibu said the new funds were also aligned with the Financial Sector Development Master Plan, which seeks to expand the range and use of financial services.

He said the performance of listed companies would remain an important factor in the performance of funds investing in equities.

The launch comes as Tanzania seeks to mobilise more private-sector capital to support its long-term economic ambitions, including the goal of building a $1 trillion economy by 2050.