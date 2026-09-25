New hybrid SUVs, pickup unveiled as Tanzania vehicle market expands

Dar es Salaam. Two plug-in hybrid vehicles, the G700 SUV and F700 pickup, have been introduced in Tanzania as the market for hybrid vehicles expands.

The vehicles were unveiled during the launch of the JETOUR Club, an owners’ community that will organise road trips, convoy drives, social gatherings and outdoor activities.

Members will also have access to vehicle advice, customer support and selected offers from partners in areas including hospitality, travel, dining and retail.

The initiative is part of JETOUR’s “Travel+” concept, which promotes travel and outdoor activities among vehicle owners.

The G700 is a full-size plug-in hybrid SUV powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, two electric motors and a dedicated hybrid transmission.

According to the manufacturer, the powertrain produces up to 665 kilowatts, equivalent to 904 horsepower, and 1,135 Newton metres of torque. The vehicle can accelerate from zero to 100 kilometres per hour in about 4.6 seconds, with a top speed of 180km/h.

It has a 34.13kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, with a stated WLTC electric range of up to 100 kilometres and a combined range of up to 1,000 kilometres.

The SUV uses an 800-volt charging system capable of fast charging at up to 170kW.

For off-road use, the G700 has a body-on-frame construction, dual-motor four-wheel drive and 230mm of ground clearance. It can wade through about 900mm of water, with a 35-degree approach angle and 28-degree departure angle.

Its drive modes include Snow, Mud, Sand and Rock, as well as hill-descent assistance, Off-Road Crawl and Tank Turn.

The interior includes a 15.6-inch central touchscreen, voice control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Depending on the specification, it is available in five- and six-seat configurations.

The F700 extends the plug-in hybrid system to the pickup segment. It combines a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with two electric motors and a two-speed dedicated hybrid transmission.

The manufacturer says the system produces up to 665kW, or 892 horsepower, and 1,135Nm of torque.

The pickup has a 34.13kWh battery, full-time four-wheel drive and several terrain modes. It can wade through up to 900mm of water and tow up to 3,500kg.

An onboard inverter can supply up to 20kW of external electrical power for work sites and outdoor activities.

The F700 also features a ladder-frame chassis, double-wishbone independent front suspension and an active rear load-levelling system.

The vehicles are being introduced under the “Africa Expedition 2025” theme, with the manufacturer positioning them for long-distance travel and varied terrain.

The launch follows Africarriers Group’s entry into the Tanzanian market in June 2026, when it introduced the Dashing, T2 and X70 Plus SUVs in partnership with JETOUR Global.

Further details on local specifications, availability, pricing and customer packages for the G700 and F700 are expected to be announced during the launch programme.