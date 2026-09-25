Tanzania reschedules 2026 national exams over El Niño rains

EAC looks for $45 million to strengthen Ebola response

By  Bertha Ismail

Reporter

Mwananchi Communications Limited

What you need to know:

  • The funding will support the training of 500 frontline health workers, community awareness programmes reaching 15,000 people in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo 

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