EAC looks for $45 million to strengthen Ebola response

Arusha. The East African Community (EAC) is seeking about $45 million from development partners to strengthen regional preparedness and response to Ebola and other viral haemorrhagic fever outbreaks.

The funding will support the training of 500 frontline health workers, community awareness programmes reaching 15,000 people in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), procurement of 20,000 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) and registration of new Bundibugyo Ebola vaccines in EAC Partner States once approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The EAC also plans to expand its mobile laboratory network from 10 laboratories across seven Partner States to 34 by the end of 2027, strengthening rapid diagnostic capacity at strategic locations and points of entry.

EAC Acting Director of Social Sectors, Dr Dorcas Omukhulu, said the measures were part of efforts to strengthen regional preparedness.

She was speaking yesterday in Nairobi during specialised training for more than 120 doctors, nurses and other frontline health professionals from all eight EAC Partner States.

The training is being conducted under the Training in the East African Community for High-Consequence Infectious Diseases (tEACh) programme, implemented by the EAC in partnership with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

The programme aims to strengthen the capacity of Partner States to detect, contain and clinically manage high-consequence infectious diseases, including Ebola.

“Through this regional training, the EAC is building a common pool of health professionals with the practical skills to detect, manage and contain outbreaks while strengthening the ability of Partner States to respond together when a public health emergency occurs,” said Dr Omukhulu.

The EAC’s mobile laboratories, deployed at locations including Beni, Busia, Nimule-Elegu, Kobero and Bwera, have supported responses to Ebola, Marburg, Covid-19 and Mpox.

Germany has committed an additional €4.8 million to scale up the EAC’s Ebola preparedness and response efforts.

A medical epidemiologist at Kenya’s National Public Health Institute and training participant, Dr Pius Mutuku, said the practical nature of the training was strengthening the readiness and confidence of frontline health workers.

“This training strengthens the practical skills and confidence we need to respond safely and effectively during an outbreak,” he said.

The EAC’s renewed preparedness efforts come as the region responds to the Bundibugyo virus outbreak in the DRC, where transmission remains active and geographically widespread.

According to a WHO situation report published on September 20, the DRC had recorded 7,733 confirmed cases and 3,732 deaths, with the outbreak affecting 63 health zones.