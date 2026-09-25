Could we have this conversation with them in the room?

A colleague once told me something that genuinely made me laugh.

She had come to me with an idea for an article. When she arrived, I was already having one of those “agree to disagree” conversations with someone.

Nothing dramatic. No shouting. No raised voices. No table flipping. Just two adults making their points, listening to each other and accepting that, at the end of it, we were probably not going to agree.

Later, my colleague told me she had been surprised by how direct I was. So direct, apparently, that at some point she thought: “Is this woman Kenyan?”

Now, before anyone starts, there is no Kenyan investigation here. But I understood what she meant.

Because in our society, directness can sometimes feel almost foreign.

We have become so accustomed to saying things around people rather than to people that someone expressing their disagreement openly can immediately feel suspicious.

You disagree with someone? Tell another colleague.

Someone has annoyed you?

Tell your best friend.

Your best friend has annoyed you? Tell another friend.

Someone at work has done something you don’t like?

Please, whatever you do, don’t tell them. First, assemble the WhatsApp committee.

And by the time the message finally reaches the person involved, the original issue has grown legs, acquired a backstory and developed several different versions.

This is where two-facedness comes in.

Being two-faced is not simply talking about someone when they aren’t around. Sometimes conversations about people are completely normal. You may need advice, perspective or simply a safe space to process your feelings.

The problem is when you smile in someone’s face, pretend everything is perfectly fine, then turn around and tear them apart the moment they leave.

“Hey, how are you?”

“I’m good, you?”

“I’m good too!”

Door closes.

“Anyway, let me tell you about this person…”

Please. And sometimes, the person being discussed has absolutely no idea there is a whole season of a series being produced about them.

There are episodes.

There are characters.

There are flashbacks.

There is even a reunion episode where everyone discusses what happened.

Meanwhile, the main character is somewhere minding their business. And maybe this is why honest disagreement can sometimes make people uncomfortable.

We confuse directness with disrespect. But there is a difference between being rude and being honest. You can disagree without insulting someone. You can challenge an idea without attacking the person. You can tell someone that you don’t like what they did without turning it into a public execution.

Sometimes, you simply need to say: “I don’t agree with you, and here is why.”

And the other person can say: “Fair enough. I still disagree.” And life continues.

No gossip committee. No secret campaign. No “don’t tell them I told you”.

Just two people having a conversation. Of course, directness also needs manners. Being honest doesn’t give anyone permission to be unnecessarily harsh, humiliating or cruel. “I’m just being honest” has rescued enough bad behaviour already.

The goal isn’t to become brutally honest. It is to become respectfully honest.

Say what you mean. Say it with consideration. Give the other person room to disagree. Then move on.

Because sometimes the mature thing is not winning the argument. Sometimes it is simply having the courage to have the conversation with the person who actually needs to hear it.