NMB’s Zaipuna set to speak at Cambridge business forum

Dar es Salaam. NMB Bank Plc Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ruth Zaipuna, has been invited to speak at the Cambridge Africa Business Conference 2026, set for May 30 at the University of Cambridge.

Ms Zaipuna is expected to deliver a keynote address on NMB’s transformation and its contribution to Tanzania’s economy, including the bank’s growth from a microfinance institution into one of the country’s leading lenders.

Her participation places Tanzania’s banking sector within broader discussions on sustainable finance, innovation and African business leadership.

The conference, themed “Building Africa’s Future: Capital, Innovation & Pan-African Scale”, will bring together business leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, students and policymakers to discuss Africa’s economic future.

The invitation comes as NMB continues expanding its footprint through digital banking, financial inclusion initiatives and sustainable financing programmes.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Ms Zaipuna said the invitation reflected growing international recognition of African-led institutions and Tanzania’s role in shaping the future of financial services.

“This is a proud moment for NMB and for Tanzania. Our story is not only about the growth of one bank; it is about what disciplined execution, purpose-led leadership and trust can achieve in an African market,” she said.