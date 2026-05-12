Vision 2050: Govt links growth to action on climate

Dar es Salaam. The government has unveiled an ambitious environmental agenda ahead of this year’s World Environment Day, warning that Tanzania’s solid waste could more than double by 2050 without urgent intervention.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the Minister of State in the Vice President’s Office (Union and Environment), Mr Hamad Masauni, said the country currently generates between 12.1 million and 17.4 million tonnes of solid waste annually, a figure projected to rise to between 30 million and 60 million tonnes by 2050.

He said only a small share of biodegradable waste—estimated at 9.9 million tonnes annually—is currently recycled, despite organic waste accounting for up to 75 percent of total waste generated.

The warning comes as Tanzania aligns its environmental agenda with the implementation of Vision 2050, which places climate resilience and environmental protection at the centre of long-term economic transformation.

This year’s national theme for World Environment Day is “Vision 2050: Let us take responsibility in greening Tanzania”, complementing the global theme “Acting on climate change”.

Mr Masauni said the initiative reflects efforts to integrate climate action into development planning through reforestation, clean cooking energy and sustainable resource use.

“Every Tanzanian must take action now to ensure development does not harm the environment or future generations,” he said.

He said progress is being recorded in clean cooking energy adoption, which has risen from 6.9 percent in 2021 to 28.6 percent in 2025.

He also noted that 76 percent of trees planted in the 2025/26 financial year had survived, describing this as evidence of increasing public participation in conservation efforts.

As part of World Environment Day activities, the government has planned nationwide clean-up campaigns, tree-planting exercises, scientific conferences and youth climate forums.

A major regional environmental stakeholders’ conference is expected to attract about 1,000 participants from Tanzania and East Africa at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre in Dar es Salaam on May 28.

The government will also launch the African Youth Centre on Climate Change and unveil the African regional office of the Santiago Network on Loss and Damage, a global support mechanism for countries affected by climate disasters.

The climax of the celebrations will take place in Dodoma on June 5, where President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to officiate.

During the event, the government will launch the Strategic Transformation Programme for Sustainable Environment in Tanzania (2026–2030), which will guide implementation of the environmental pillar under Vision 2050.

Permanent Secretary in the Vice President’s Office (Union and Environment), Dr Richard Muyungi, said the government has also agreed to ban mining in hilly areas to protect landscapes and improve environmental conservation.

He said the move is part of broader efforts to develop Dodoma into a model green city, with plans to extend similar conservation measures nationwide.