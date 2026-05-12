Authorities weigh action over market loudspeaker racket

Dar es Salaam. Noise pollution caused by loudspeakers used in markets has continued to draw concern from the public, with health experts and residents warning that the situation is becoming a threat to vulnerable groups, including patients.

Stakeholders say the escalating noise is not only disrupting environmental tranquillity but is also directly affecting public health and the overall quality of daily life.

They further argue that noise pollution touches on fundamental human rights, particularly the right to live in a peaceful and safe environment.

In densely populated urban areas such as Dar es Salaam, the problem has reportedly gone beyond business activity and is now affecting broader community life.

However, a growing view among stakeholders is that businesses can still operate effectively without excessive noise, with emphasis being placed on alternative competitive strategies such as innovation, customer service and product quality.

Deputy Chairperson of the informal traders’ association (wamachinga) Stephen Lusinde acknowledged that loudspeaker use remains a major challenge, largely due to the proximity of markets to residential areas.

“Because of the geographical set-up of our country, many markets are close to residential areas. When noise occurs, many people are affected, including patients,” said Mr Lusinde.

He said the association is working on solutions but insisted that all decisions must be channelled through government authorities for proper resolution.

According to him, a meeting held on February 5, 2026, between government authorities and stakeholders agreed that the matter should be addressed collaboratively.

“We agreed that this challenge will be resolved collectively. It is not necessary to conduct business through loudspeakers; one can sell without using them,” he said.

Chairperson of the Kariakoo Traders Association Severin Mushi said the problem is not limited to informal traders but also involves shop owners.

“There are traders with shops who use loudspeakers to advertise their products. This is a serious problem in Kariakoo, and we have agreed that loudspeakers should be completely removed,” he said.

He said strict enforcement measures, including fines, would be introduced against offenders, with government authorities involved in implementation.

Mr Mushi warned that the noise is also affecting mental well-being of both traders and customers.

A shoe trader at Karume Market, Mr Baraka Aloyce, said loudspeakers have replaced traditional “barkers” who used to attract customers through creative calling methods.

“In the past, there were young barkers who would sing and attract customers. Some were paid up to Sh15,000 per day. Now loudspeakers have replaced them,” he said.

He added that although the speakers were initially intended to improve sales efficiency, they have now become a public nuisance.

Ubungo District Commissioner, Mr Albert Msando, said he had not received formal complaints regarding the issue but acknowledged the need for coordinated stakeholder engagement.

“There are market leadership structures. It is possible the complaints exist but have not been formally submitted,” he said.

Ilala District Commissioner Edward Mpogolo said the issue was also a concern to authorities and would be addressed jointly with stakeholders.

He noted that city regulations already prohibit excessive noise in business areas.

“There is no such thing as small or large loudspeakers; noise is not allowed. We must sit down and resolve this while enforcing existing laws,” he said.

The National Environment Management Council (NEMC) said not all sound constitutes noise pollution unless it exceeds legally set thresholds.

NEMC compliance manager Hamad Taimulu said enforcement is guided by national regulations and involves multiple institutions.

He said permissible noise levels in commercial areas are set at 55 decibels during the day, and measurements must be conducted using specialised equipment.

“Not every sound is noise until it is measured and found to exceed the legal limit,” he said.

He added that enforcement requires coordination, including turning off all competing sound sources when measuring noise levels.

Ilala authorities said they will continue engaging traders and enforcing regulations, noting that loudspeaker use in markets remains prohibited under city guidelines.