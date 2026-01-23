Stanbic Bank reinforces capital markets with Sukuk structuring

Dar es Salaam. Stanbic Bank has strengthened its position as a trusted partner in Tanzania’s capital markets by serving as Co-Lead Arranger for the latest CRDB Bank Al Barakah Sukuk issuance.

Leveraging its extensive experience and regional expertise, the bank provided full structuring support to ensure the successful execution of the transaction.

This Sukuk marks the third tranche Stanbic has arranged for CRDB, reflecting a partnership built on technical expertise, disciplined structuring, and strong investor engagement.

The initiative allows CRDB to offer Shariah-compliant investment opportunities, broadening access for both retail and institutional investors.

Senior Vice President for Debt Capital Markets and Syndication for East Africa, Sarah Mkiramweni, said the transaction underscores the value of close collaboration between issuers, arrangers, and regulators in a growing financial ecosystem.

She added that Stanbic remains committed to promoting ethical, asset-backed instruments that strengthen Tanzania’s capital markets and expand investment choices for the public.

Head of Corporate & Investment Banking, Ester Manase noted that the Sukuk’s success highlights growing investor confidence in structured products and emphasised the importance of strong advisory support, documentation, and investor mobilisation.

Stanbic’s arranger capability extends beyond CRDB’s Sukuk programme.

In recent years, it has acted as Co-Lead Arranger for CRDB’s Samia Infrastructure Bond, Lead Arranger for CRDB’s Kijani/Green Bond, Lead Arranger for an NMB Bank bond listed on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange, and Co-Mandated Lead Arranger with the People’s Bank of Zanzibar for a major syndicated loan supporting Zanzibar’s development agenda.