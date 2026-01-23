Stanbic Bank reinforces capital markets with Sukuk structuring

The initiative allows CRDB to offer Shariah-compliant investment opportunities, broadening access for both retail and institutional investors.
Senior Vice President for Debt Capital Markets and Syndication for East Africa, Sarah Mkiramweni, said the transaction underscores the value of close collaboration between issuers, arrangers, and regulators in a growing financial ecosystem.
She added that Stanbic remains committed to promoting ethical, asset-backed instruments that strengthen Tanzania’s capital markets and expand investment choices for the public.
Head of Corporate & Investment Banking, Ester Manase noted that the Sukuk’s success highlights growing investor confidence in structured products and emphasised the importance of strong advisory support, documentation, and investor mobilisation.
In recent years, it has acted as Co-Lead Arranger for CRDB’s Samia Infrastructure Bond, Lead Arranger for CRDB’s Kijani/Green Bond, Lead Arranger for an NMB Bank bond listed on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange, and Co-Mandated Lead Arranger with the People’s Bank of Zanzibar for a major syndicated loan supporting Zanzibar’s development agenda.
With thirty years in Tanzania and a broad African presence, Stanbic continues to support issuers seeking well-structured and well-governed financing solutions, reinforcing financial stability and long-term economic growth.