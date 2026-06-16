Stanbic boosts insurance awareness in Mbeya

Mbeya. Stanbic Bank Tanzania has intensified its nationwide insurance awareness campaign, extending its outreach to Mbeya in a move aimed at improving public understanding of financial protection and strengthening financial inclusion.

The activation, held at Kabwe Stand, one of the city’s busiest transport hubs, brought insurance education directly to traders, commuters and residents, focusing on how insurance can protect incomes and assets against everyday risks.

The initiative forms part of the bank’s wider strategy to promote insurance awareness across the country, following similar engagements in Tanga and Mwanza.

Speaking during the exercise, Stanbic Bank Officer for Bancassurance, Mr Naphtal Ntangeki, said the bank is committed to taking insurance education directly to communities rather than waiting for customers to seek information.

“We are not waiting for people to come to us, we are taking insurance education to where Tanzanians live and work, because we believe protection should be within everyone’s reach,” he said.

He said the Mbeya outreach is part of a sustained national campaign aimed at making insurance a routine part of financial planning.

For many residents, the session provided an opportunity to understand, in practical terms, how insurance works and its relevance to informal sector workers.

A bajaj driver who was identified by only a single name as Benezeti, said the engagement changed his perception of insurance, noting that it is particularly important for people whose livelihoods depend on daily earnings.

“I thought insurance was complicated and far from people like me. Now I understand it is exactly people like me who need it most,” he said.