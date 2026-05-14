Stanbic Bank strengthens healthcare delivery across three Dodoma hospitals with Sh18 million in medical supplies

Dodoma. Stanbic Bank Tanzania has reinforced its health-sector Corporate Social Investment footprint in Dodoma after donating medical supplies worth Sh18 million to three major public health institutions serving thousands of patients across the region and beyond.

The support will benefit the National Mental Health Hospital Mirembe, Dodoma Regional Referral Hospital, and Benjamin Mkapa Hospital, institutions that play a key role in mental health care, regional referral services, and specialized medical treatment.

The donation, handed over during a CSI event graced by Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Rosemary Senyamule, includes 300 hospital bed sheets, 150 surgical gloves, 450 syringes, and 90 delivery packs. The supplies will be distributed equally among the three hospitals to support daily medical operations, improve patient care, and strengthen safety for frontline health workers.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Stanbic Bank Tanzania Dodoma Branch Manager, Joan Mbise, said the donation reflects the bank’s long-term commitment to supporting communities through practical interventions that respond to real needs.

“Beyond handing over medical supplies, today’s event is a sign of our commitment to work with the Government and the communities we serve. We believe real development begins where we are, in our hospitals, in our health facilities, and in the lives of citizens served every day,” she said.

Joan noted that Stanbic Bank’s community investment agenda is guided by four core pillars: health, education, financial education, and environment. She said the bank has chosen these areas because they form part of the foundation for sustainable national development.

She added that the Dodoma donation falls under Stanbic’s health pillar, which focuses on supporting access to better healthcare, strengthening service delivery, and contributing to the wellbeing of communities.

“Health is not only a social service. It is the foundation of strong families, a productive workforce, and communities that can participate fully in national development. This is why we continue to invest in initiatives that support the health sector and bring impact closer to people,” she said.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania has continued to support the health sector through various initiatives across the country, including AfyaCheck, Goba Health Centre, Tumbi Referral Hospital, Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute, and other community health programmes. In the past year, the bank contributed more than Sh200 million towards health-related interventions across Tanzania.

According to Ms Joan, the items donated to the three Dodoma hospitals may appear to be routine medical supplies, but they play an important role in patient care and hospital operations.

“Every bed sheet, every glove, every syringe, and every surgical pack has a role in protecting life, improving safety, and helping health workers deliver care with dignity and efficiency. This is a practical contribution to the people of Dodoma and to the healthcare workers who serve them every day,” she said.

Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Rosemary Senyamule, commended Stanbic Bank Tanzania for supporting the region’s health priorities and for showing the value of public-private partnership in strengthening essential services.

She said the donation will support hospitals that serve people from Dodoma and other regions, while also helping improve the working environment for doctors, nurses, and other health professionals.

“This contribution goes directly to the point of service. It supports patients, protects health workers, and strengthens the ability of our hospitals to provide care. As a region, we value this partnership and encourage more private sector players to support public service delivery in this practical way,” she said.

Ms Senyamule also called on the beneficiary hospitals to ensure the supplies are used properly, managed with accountability, and directed to the areas of greatest need.

The donation aligns with the Government’s ongoing efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure, increase access to medical services, and ensure citizens receive quality care closer to where they live.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania said the initiative forms part of its wider commitment to grow with Tanzanians, especially as the bank marks more than 30 years of supporting individuals, businesses, institutions, and communities across the country.

Joan said the bank will continue working with Government institutions, health facilities, and development stakeholders to support initiatives that create lasting impact.