The oversubscription trap: Buzz shouldn’t be confused with depth

An issuer who asks for Sh20 billion and receives applications for Sh161 billion is entitled to celebrate. I&M Bank’s Hatua bond did exactly that, accepting Sh100 billion in the end, while iTrust Finance and EFTA drew books several times their initial offers. Read alongside the Absa Africa Financial Markets Index, released at the IMF and World Bank meetings in Bangkok, where Tanzania’s score rose from 60 to 62, the headline writes itself: domestic capital is abundant and the market is maturing.

The headline is half right. The more useful reading sits in the sub-scores, and it is the one a foreign investment committee reads first.

Tanzania scores 85 for transparency and a perfect 100 on the publication of fiscal, monetary and macroeconomic data. That is a genuine achievement. But market size scores 21, liquidity scores 15, and interbank foreign exchange liquidity sits at the floor of 10. Close-out netting and collateral enforceability, the two legal mechanics that let a bank net its exposures to a defaulting counterparty and realise what was pledged, also score 10. Domestic institutional investors hold less than 5% of listed equities; corporations hold more than half.

Put plainly, Tanzania has built an excellent shop window and has not yet finished the back office.

Oversubscription, in a market this shallow, is as much a symptom of scarcity as a signal of depth. When good paper is rare, every credible issue is crowded. Within the same few weeks that produced those corporate books, a Treasury bills auction came in undersubscribed by Sh79.2 billion, with Sh309.5 billion tendered against Sh388.7 billion on offer. Equity turnover on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange fell 28% in the week to 16 October, to Sh12.94 billion. Appetite is real, but it is selective, episodic and largely buy-and-hold. That describes a market with few places to go once the paper is bought.

Here is where the strategist and the lawyer read the same index differently. A legal review asks whether an instrument is valid and enforceable. I press a different question on every client weighing shilling exposure: who buys this from you in year three, and what does it cost you to hedge while you wait? With interbank FX liquidity at the minimum score, a sovereign wealth fund or DFI cannot easily lay off currency risk onshore, so it prices that risk into the yield or buys the hedge offshore at a premium. With close-out netting lacking clear legal footing, international banks cannot obtain the clean netting opinions they need to offer repos and derivatives at scale, so the very instruments that would deepen liquidity never arrive. The weakness in the plumbing is not a footnote to the deal. It is the deal’s cost of capital.

The pension score tells the same story from the domestic side. Pension fund development fell four points to 35, with fund size scoring 16. A country targeting a trillion-dollar economy under Dira 2050 cannot finance long-dated infrastructure if its natural long-term buyers remain small relative to the market they should anchor. Meanwhile the non-performing loan ratio rose 4.2 percentage points, the sharpest increase among all 29 countries, a reminder to read the credit, not just the coupon.

None of this is news to the regulators, and they deserve credit for it. The index notes that Tanzania is working with UNECA and Frontclear on netting and collateral reform, and that a daily sovereign yield curve is planned. Linking mobile money wallets to central securities depository accounts has already lifted retail participation. The direction is right. What is missing is sequence and a deadline.

Three moves would change the investor arithmetic faster than any roadshow. First, legislate close-out netting and collateral enforceability explicitly, so that an industry-standard netting opinion becomes possible; it is a short statute with an outsized effect. Second, publish the daily yield curve and tie primary dealer status to genuine two-way quoting, because a curve nobody trades against is a chart, not a market. Third, widen the investment mandates of pension and insurance funds into listed corporate and infrastructure debt, within prudential limits, so that domestic long-term money becomes the anchor buyer rather than the bystander.

Tanzania slipped from eighth to ninth this year despite a higher score, because Ghana moved faster. That is the quiet lesson of a fixed-reference index: the benchmark is no longer the peer group, it is the gap between what a country has promised and what its market can actually carry. The capital is already in the room, but will it stay?