Why women parliamentarians matter in the great lakes region

By Deo Osmund Mwapinga

More than two decades ago, leaders of the Great Lakes Region gathered in Dar es Salaam to advance a shared commitment to peace, stability and cooperation. The 2004 Summit that helped establish the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region recognised that our countries could not address their challenges alone.

Tanzania played an important role. The late President Benjamin William Mkapa called for a regional culture of tolerance, dialogue and reconciliation, affirming Tanzania’s commitment to peace and development.

Now, the region returns to Dar es Salaam with an opportunity to strengthen that commitment. From November 2 to 5, 2026, women parliamentarians from the 12 ICGLR Member States will gather for the inaugural Women Parliamentary Conference under the theme “For a Peaceful and Developed Great Lakes Region”.

The challenges of peace, security and development remain pressing. Responding effectively requires women’s meaningful participation in the institutions and decisions shaping our societies.

Across ICGLR Member States, women occupy approximately 28 per cent of parliamentary seats on average. While national experiences differ, this represents progress. Our region must now determine whether representation is translating into influence.

It has long been understood that women play a vital role in our communities and, as such, women parliamentarians need meaningful opportunities to shape legislation, budgets, oversight, public policy and decisions concerning peace and security. Their presence must translate into the ability to influence national priorities and improve the lives of the communities they represent.

Parliament has an essential place in this work. Mediation, diplomacy and peace agreements are crucial, but sustainable peace also depends on what follows those agreements. Parliaments translate commitments into law, scrutinise government action, approve budgets and represent citizens. Parliamentary diplomacy can sustain dialogue across borders when relations between states are strained.

Through these responsibilities, women parliamentarians can bring community concerns directly into national and regional decision-making.

For a woman displaced by conflict, peace means being able to send her children back to school. For a cross-border trader, stability means reaching her market safely and earning an income. For women in communities affected by violence, security includes justice, protection from gender-based violence, healthcare and participation in rebuilding their communities.

These experiences must reach the institutions where decisions are made. At the recent launch of the Women Parliamentary Conference, I emphasised that women’s voices across our region should be heard through their parliamentarians. Civil society organisations, women-led organisations and youth networks will bring essential perspectives to that conversation.

Our region’s diversity also offers opportunities for learning. Member States have different political systems, experiences of conflict and peacebuilding, and levels of women’s parliamentary representation. Where legislative or institutional reforms have strengthened women’s participation, others can learn from them. Effective approaches to gender-responsive legislation, conflict prevention and oversight should be shared.

This applies equally to the Women, Peace and Security agenda established through United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325. Tanzania’s first National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security for 2025 to 2029 offers an opportunity to exchange experience on turning international and regional commitments into practical national action.

Such cooperation matters because our challenges cross borders. Conflict displaces families into neighbouring countries. Economic disruption affects regional trade. Environmental pressures, insecurity and humanitarian crises demand stronger channels of dialogue and cooperation.

The Women Parliamentary Conference will address these interconnected realities through discussions on conflict prevention, mediation, peacebuilding, legislative tools, inclusive governance, women’s socio-economic empowerment and partnerships among parliaments, civil society, regional institutions and international partners.

Peace is difficult to sustain without economic opportunity. Development remains fragile without security. Governance must reflect the societies it serves. Women’s experience as legislators, entrepreneurs, community leaders, negotiators, professionals and peacebuilders must therefore inform our responses.

The conference’s value will ultimately depend on what participants take home and implement. It is expected to produce a Dar es Salaam Declaration on women, peace, security and development, accompanied by an action plan. These outcomes should provide a basis for continued parliamentary cooperation and accountability.

After Dar es Salaam, we must ask which commitments have been implemented, what legislative initiatives have followed and whether parliamentary networks have strengthened. Are women exercising greater influence over peace and security decisions? Are the communities they represent being heard?

These questions offer more meaningful measures of progress than the success of a four-day gathering. The responsibility will continue in national parliaments, where commitments must inform legislation, budgets and oversight, and where citizens should be able to see how regional cooperation responds to their everyday concerns.

In 2004, our region gathered to build a common commitment to peace, dialogue and cooperation. In 2026, we can strengthen it by ensuring that women parliamentarians help shape its future.

Twenty-eight per cent representation is progress. It cannot be our destination. Our objective must be institutions in which women participate fully, exercise influence and use parliamentary power to improve people’s lives.

When women help shape our laws, national priorities and approaches to peace and security, they impact the future of the Great Lakes Region.