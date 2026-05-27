Tanzania introduces laser-equipped Ford Rangers to boost SGR safety

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) has introduced Ford Ranger vehicles fitted with laser technology to enhance inspection and safety monitoring of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

The specially modified Hi-Rail vehicles will be used to inspect and monitor the SGR line, using laser-based systems to detect track defects and potential hazards more quickly and accurately than conventional inspection methods.

TRC said the investment is aimed at improving efficiency in railway maintenance, strengthening safety standards, and reducing service disruptions.

The vehicles have been fitted with rail wheel systems, enabling them to operate on both roads and railway tracks, allowing inspectors to access remote sections of the network and respond faster to incidents.

According to TRC, the dual capability will improve inspection coverage and reduce response time in case of faults or emergencies along the line.

The laser technology installed in the vehicles is designed to assess track alignment and identify structural weaknesses that may not be visible during manual inspections.

“Laser systems provide precise measurements of track conditions, enabling early detection of defects before they become serious safety risks,” TRC said.

The corporation said the system allows real-time monitoring while the vehicles are in motion, improving both speed and accuracy of inspections.

TRC track inspector Mr Manyama Mazula said the new vehicles will strengthen safety oversight.

“These are not just transport vehicles; they are our eyes on the railway,” he said.

Passengers have also welcomed the development, saying it enhances confidence in the safety of rail travel.

“Knowing that TRC can identify problems before they occur makes us feel much safer,” said Akwilina Msangi, a frequent SGR passenger.

Another passenger, Mr Zuberi Mkwama, said the initiative would help improve both passenger and cargo safety.