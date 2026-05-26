Weatherman forecasts strong winds, cold season from June to August 2026

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) said the country will experience a cool season from June to August 2026, characterised by widespread low temperatures across many regions.

It said the season is likely to be accompanied by strong winds, dusty conditions, an increase in respiratory illnesses, and occasional out-of-season rainfall in some areas.

The authority also indicated a 90 percent probability of El Niño conditions developing in October, after the end of the June–August cool season.

In its seasonal outlook, TMA said the coldest spells are expected in July, when some highland areas may record temperatures falling below six degrees Celsius.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, May 24, 2026, TMA Director-General, Dr Ladislaus Chan’ga, said moderate cold to mild warm conditions are expected in the Lake Victoria zone, western zone, southern zone, southern highlands, and Singida Region.

He added that the northern coastal areas, north-eastern highlands, southern coastal areas, and Dodoma Region are expected to experience mild warm to moderate cold conditions.

“During this period, south-easterly winds of slightly reduced strength, as is usual, are expected to prevail across many parts of the country, while stronger wind episodes are expected mainly in June and July along the Indian Ocean coastline and some inland areas,” he said.

Due to these conditions, TMA warned of a likely increase in cold-related illnesses, including pneumonia, as well as livestock diseases.

Dust carried by winds may also raise the risk of eye infections, flu, and other respiratory conditions.

On rainfall, the authority said the season is generally dry, but some areas are expected to receive out-of-season showers.

These include Mara Region; coastal areas such as Dar es Salaam, Tanga, Coast, Morogoro, Lindi, and Mtwara; the islands of Unguja, Pemba, and Mafia; and parts of the north-eastern highlands.

El Niño outlook

TMA said the forecast is linked to rising sea surface temperatures in the central tropical Pacific Ocean, indicating the development of El Niño conditions expected around October this year.

It added that El Niño, combined with warming in the Indian Ocean off East Africa, is likely to increase moisture inflow into the country, which may result in out-of-season rainfall and reduce nighttime cold in some areas.

“The probability of El Niño developing in October is 90 percent. The authority will continue issuing updated forecasts as the situation evolves,” said Dr Chan’ga.

Based on the outlook, TMA has urged various sectors to take precautionary measures.

Livestock keepers have been advised to maintain regular dipping schedules and ensure adequate feed and water reserves.

The public has been encouraged to protect themselves against cold- and dust-related illnesses.