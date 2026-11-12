Tanzania, Italy to equip youth with tourism skills

By  Hellen Nachilongo

Also Read

Latest

  1. Tanzania women golfers receive heroes’ welcome after Abuja bronze and Nigeria Open success

  2. South Africa's ANC spokesperson: leader Ramaphosa is not under pressure to resign

  3. Congolese president signs contested referendum law amid fears over third-term bid

  4. Egyptian court postpones retrial of independent news site's editor

  5. Visa barriers push students from US and UK to Asia and Europe, global survey shows

  6. A Ukrainian army unit pioneered drone evacuations. Now it's scaling up

In the headlines

View All