Tanzania, Italy to equip youth with tourism skills

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and Italy have partnered to strengthen vocational training in the tourism and hospitality sector, with a focus on equipping young people with marketable skills and expanding employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

The partnership, will support tourism training institutions in Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar by improving curricula, building instructors’ capacity and strengthening links between training centres and private sector players.

The programme was launched yesterday, bringing together government representatives from the two countries, development partners and tourism industry stakeholders.

Italian Ambassador to Tanzania Giuseppe Seán Coppola said the initiative reflected longstanding cooperation between the two countries and their shared commitment to developing a skilled workforce to support the tourism industry.

He said tourism remained an important contributor to socioeconomic development in both countries, but stressed the need to improve professional skills and promote environmentally sustainable practices.

Mr Coppola said Italy was the second-largest source market for tourists visiting Mainland Tanzania and the leading source of visitors to Zanzibar. He recalled that Italian tour operators were among the first foreign investors in Zanzibar’s tourism industry in the early 1990s, playing a significant role in establishing the archipelago as an international tourist destination.

He added that Italy’s experience in tourism development, particularly in managing cultural and heritage attractions, offered valuable lessons for Tanzania as it seeks to strengthen its competitiveness in the sector.

Counsellor Lorenzo Ortona, Deputy National Coordinator of Italy’s Mattei Plan Task Force, said Tanzania was among the priority countries under the initiative, which seeks to deepen development partnerships between Italy and African nations.

He said education and vocational training were central to the Mattei Plan, noting that sustainable development in sectors such as tourism, agriculture, energy and infrastructure depended on having a skilled workforce.

Mr Ortona said the programme would also strengthen cooperation between training institutions and businesses to ensure graduates acquired practical skills that matched labour market demands.