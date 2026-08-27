Tanzania makes history with first-ever digital white maize auction

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has conducted its first-ever white maize auction through a digital trading system, in a move aimed at bringing greater transparency, competition and structure to the country’s maize market.

The auction, conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture through the Cereal and Other Produce Regulatory Authority (COPRA), was held in Rukwa Region, where 335,238 kilogrammes of white maize were sold during the first phase.

Before the auction, the maize was inspected and tested to verify its quality and quantity. SGS Tanzania Superintendence Co Ltd, through its ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory, conducted tests including those for moisture and aflatoxin levels.

The results showed aflatoxin levels of below one part per billion (ppb), while moisture content ranged between 11.32 and 13.17 per cent, giving prospective buyers verified information on the quality of the produce before bidding.

The auction was organised by COPRA in collaboration with the Tanzania Cooperative Development Commission (TCDC), Tanzania Mercantile Exchange (TMX) and the Warehouse Receipts Regulatory Board (WRRB), with support from the Rukwa Regional Secretariat.

The ministry said the use of formal commodity trading systems would improve access to reliable market and price information, strengthen quality controls at the point of purchase and provide a structured platform connecting farmers, sellers and buyers.

The system is also expected to promote compliance with quality and standards requirements, while strengthening confidence in Tanzanian agricultural produce and creating greater opportunities for access to regional and international markets.