Tanzania’s Vice President Nchimbi resigns, retires from politics

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Vice President, Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi, has resigned from office and announced his retirement from public service and active politics, effective September 4, 2026.
Dr Nchimbi announced the decision on Tuesday, August 25, saying he had formally submitted his resignation to President Samia Suluhu Hassan.
He said his decision was based on a commitment he made to President Hassan before taking office, when he pledged to serve her and the country faithfully and step aside if she felt the need for a different vice president.