Tanzania’s Vice President Nchimbi resigns, retires from politics

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Vice President, Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi, has resigned from office and announced his retirement from public service and active politics, effective September 4, 2026.

Dr Nchimbi announced the decision on Tuesday, August 25, saying he had formally submitted his resignation to President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

He said his decision was based on a commitment he made to President Hassan before taking office, when he pledged to serve her and the country faithfully and step aside if she felt the need for a different vice president.

“I have become convinced, without doubt, that Her Excellency the President wants change, so I have decided to fulfil my promise,” he said.

Dr Nchimbi said he would leave office in accordance with Articles 50(2)(c) and 149(2) of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania.

His resignation comes 295 days after he was sworn in as Vice President on November 3, 2025, at Chamwino State House in Dodoma.

He assumed the position after President Hassan won the October 29, 2025 General Election, in which Dr Nchimbi was her running mate.

Dr Nchimbi, who previously served as secretary-general of the ruling CCM, thanked President Hassan and the party for the confidence she placed in him.

He also thanked Tanzanians for their cooperation throughout his public service career.