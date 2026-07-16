Tanzania’s mining sector wins as Geita Gold Mine secures $500m financing

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s mining sector has received a major vote of confidence after AngloGold Ashanti’s Geita Gold Mine secured a $500 million (about Sh1.3 trillion) financing facility arranged by Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB), strengthening funding support for one of the country’s largest gold-producing operations.

The financing facility, announced by Nedbank CIB on July 15, 2026, is expected to provide funding certainty for the Geita operation as Tanzania continues to rely on gold as a key source of export earnings and foreign exchange.

In its website announcement titled “Funding large gold mining projects”, Nedbank CIB said it had delivered a “landmark $500 million sole-underwritten financing facility for AngloGold Ashanti’s Geita Gold Mine.”

“Nedbank CIB provided a fully underwritten solution, giving AngloGold Ashanti funding certainty ahead of a planned debt syndication process,” the bank said in the announcement.

The facility is among the largest mining financing transactions arranged by Nedbank CIB, reinforcing the role of international financial institutions in supporting capital-intensive mining operations across Africa.

Nedbank CIB’s principal in mining and critical minerals Mr Tshepo Pitse was quoted saying that providing certainty of funding was central to this transaction.

"Mining companies are competing for capital in an increasingly selective global environment. The ability to provide a fully underwritten solution at scale enables clients to move forward with confidence and execute strategic growth plans without funding uncertainty,” he said.

"Our ability to commit the full facility upfront demonstrates both our conviction in the quality of the asset and our commitment to supporting leading mining companies across Africa,” he added.

Nedbank CIB’s principal in mining and critical minerals Mr Tshepo Pitse

Located in Geita Region, Geita Gold Mine is one of Tanzania’s largest gold producers and has operated since 2000. According to Nedbank CIB, the mine employs approximately 7,000 people, with 97.5 percent being Tanzanian, and has contributed more than $2.5 billion to Tanzania’s government revenues since its establishment.

The financing structure could also deepen the involvement of Tanzania's banking sector in large-scale mining projects. According to Nedbank CIB, the planned syndication process has created opportunities for Tanzanian banks to participate in the landmark transaction while providing access to local-currency funding solutions.

Another Nedbank’s CIB’s principal in mining and critical minerals Mr Matthew Stretch said, "One of the defining features of this transaction was our ability to provide a true one-stop solution”.

He added, "We combined underwriting certainty with syndication expertise and deep local market knowledge. Our understanding of the Tanzanian operating environment, regulatory landscape and banking ecosystem enabled us to structure a solution that met the client's objectives while creating broader value within the market."

The latest deal highlights the growing importance of structured mining finance in unlocking investment in large-scale mineral projects, which often require significant capital for expansion, technology upgrades, environmental compliance and operational improvements.

"Mining finance today requires far more than lending. It requires structuring expertise, risk management, syndication capability, regional market insight and the ability to execute seamlessly across multiple stakeholders,” added Pitse.

'Geita demonstrates our ability to originate, underwrite, structure and distribute large-scale mining financings while supporting both client objectives and broader economic outcomes,' he said.

Nedbank CIB said the transaction further strengthens its position as a major financier of African gold producers, noting that it has arranged debt facilities exceeding $2 billion for African gold companies.