Why Tanzania must tackle the fine line between social media sharing and cyberbullying

Dar es Salaam. A personal message, relationship update, family moment or emotional post can attract thousands of reactions within minutes, turning private experiences shared online into public conversations.

For people with large online followings, including artistes, influencers, business owners, athletes and content creators, social media has become a key platform for connecting with audiences, building personal brands and sharing aspects of their lives.

However, the growing culture of online sharing has also raised a difficult question: who should take responsibility when digital conversations cross the line from public discussion into cyberbullying?

Digital communication expert Joseph Gaudence said social media has transformed the relationship between public figures and their audiences by creating a stronger sense of closeness.

“Today, audiences feel closer to the people they follow because they see their daily activities, opinions and personal experiences,” he said.

Mr Gaudence said the challenge is not about people expressing their opinions, but how those opinions are delivered when discussing someone’s personal life.

“There is a difference between criticism and abuse. Once comments become insults, threats or humiliation, that becomes cyberbullying,” he said.

The debate over responsibility has continued to grow as more public figures use personal experiences as part of their online engagement strategies.

Some social media users argue that individuals with large followings should be more careful about the type of personal content they share, especially when it involves relationships, family matters or private struggles.

Social media user Saidi Abbasi said people with influence should understand that making personal matters public often invites different reactions from audiences.

“When someone chooses to make private matters public, people will naturally discuss them. The responsibility is also on the person sharing to understand the possible consequences,” he said.

Mr Abbasi, however, said the challenge emerges when online discussions move beyond opinions and become attacks against an individual.

“People have the right to share their views, but that does not mean they should insult or harm another person. Once discussions become personal attacks, it becomes a different issue,” he said.

The debate has frequently emerged in Tanzania’s entertainment industry, where the personal lives of popular figures often attract intense online attention.

For instance, discussions surrounding musicians Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu have repeatedly attracted reactions from social media users whenever the two have publicly addressed changes in their relationship, including periods of separation and reconciliation.

During such moments, some followers have defended their preferred personality, while others have criticised or attacked those involved, turning personal matters into wider online debates.

Artiste manager Godfrey Abel said increased online visibility has blurred the boundary between public interest and personal privacy.

“Many people believe that once someone shares something online, they have the freedom to comment on every aspect of that person’s life. They forget that seeing someone's life online does not mean they own that person's story,” he said.

Mr Abel said being a public figure does not remove a person's right to dignity and respectful treatment.

“Being popular or having a large following does not mean someone loses their right to be treated with respect. People can express their opinions, but there is a difference between giving an opinion and attacking someone's character,” he said.

He added that creating safer online spaces requires responsibility from both content creators and audiences.

“Those who share content should understand the influence they have, while those who follow them should understand their responsibility,” he said.

Content creator Gladness Faustine said personal content can help individuals build stronger relationships with audiences, but it requires careful consideration.

“Authenticity helps people connect with audiences, but individuals need to understand the impact of what they share. Once content becomes public, different people will interpret it differently,” she said.

Ms Faustine said following or supporting someone does not give audiences permission to attack them when they disagree with their choices.

“Supporting someone's work does not mean you have the right to insult them because of their personal decisions,” she said.

Mental health experts have also raised concerns over the impact of cyberbullying, particularly when online criticism develops into repeated personal attacks.

Psychologist Shabani Riziki said disagreement is part of public conversations, but abusive responses can affect individuals emotionally.

“Criticism is part of public life, but harassment and personal attacks create harm. People should learn how to disagree without damaging another person's dignity,” he said.

Mr Riziki said addressing cyberbullying requires a collective effort from those creating content and those consuming it.