Tanzanian man who fled after wife’s murder sentenced to hang

Arusha. Despite telling the court that he believed his wife was still alive and at home, Mr Elias Cravery has been convicted of murdering Ms Jovitha Elias and sentenced to death by hanging.

The High Court, Bukoba Sub-Registry, found that eyewitness and circumstantial evidence proved beyond reasonable doubt that Mr Cravery stabbed his wife to death.

The court ruled that after the incident, the accused left Rukole Village, Karagwe District, Kagera Region, and travelled to Kerebe Island, where he allegedly used the name Frank instead of his real name, Mr Elias Cravery, in an attempt to conceal his identity.

The judgment was delivered on Friday, July 10, 2026, by Judge Ferdinand Kiwonde, who heard the case.

A copy of the ruling was later published on the Judiciary of Tanzania website.

Prosecution evidence

The prosecution presented six witnesses to prove the murder charge, which occurred on September 23, 2024, at Rukole Village.

One of the key witnesses was Ms Anitha Emmanuel, the second prosecution witness, who told the court she witnessed the incident.

Ms Emmanuel said she knew Mr Cravery before the incident because they lived in the same village.

She testified that on the material day, she saw the accused and his wife walking from the road towards an open farm area behind her house.

She told the court that when the two were about 10 steps away, they began arguing before Mr Cravery pulled out a knife and stabbed his wife.

Ms Emmanuel said the incident happened in the morning in an open area after crops had been harvested, allowing her to clearly identify the person responsible.

She said she approached the deceased after the attack and saw Mr Cravery fleeing from the scene.

She attempted to follow him, but he escaped into the forest.

The witness said she later informed village chairman, Mr Jacobo Protase, that Mr Cravery had stabbed his wife and fled.

The prosecution also relied on circumstantial evidence from the deceased’s mother, Ms Advera Deus.

Ms Deus told the court that before the incident, her daughter informed her that she was going to meet her husband, who had allegedly found a new farm and wanted them to reconcile.

She said she advised her daughter against going because they had separated, but Ms Elias insisted.

She later escorted her to board transport on September 23, 2024, to meet her husband.

The prosecution further presented evidence showing that after the incident, Mr Cravery left Rukole Village and went to Kerebe Island.

The court heard that while on the island, he met a businessman identified as Mnyonge, who welcomed him and started trading dried sardines with him.

After Mnyonge died on July 30, 2024, Mr Cravery continued living on the island while renting a room until his arrest on November 10, 2024.

A Kerebe Island resident and businessman, Tyson Anthony, told the court that Mr Cravery introduced himself as Frank before his real identity was discovered.

Mr Jofrey Raphael, who participated in the arrest, testified that Mr Cravery admitted changing his name to hide his identity and avoid arrest over the murder allegations.

Defence

In his defence, Mr Cravery denied killing his wife and maintained that he had committed no offence.

He told the court that he believed Ms Elias was still alive and remained at their home in Rukole Village.

He claimed he was not at the scene when the murder occurred because he had already moved to Kerebe Island.

Mr Cravery said he left Rukole on August 5, 2023, and went to Kerebe Island, where he was welcomed by Mr Mnyonge and began trading dried sardines.

He also denied changing his name, saying he never used the name Frank or introduced himself using another identity.

He dismissed Ms Emmanuel’s testimony as false, arguing that the evidence against him did not justify a conviction.

Court decision

Judge Kiwonde said the main issue before the court was whether the prosecution had proved the murder charge beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge said Ms Emmanuel’s eyewitness account carried significant weight because she knew Mr Cravery before the incident and gave a detailed explanation of how she saw him stab his wife.

He said the testimony was supported by circumstantial evidence, including Ms Elias’ mother’s account that her daughter went to meet her husband after he claimed to have found a new farm, as well as Mr Cravery’s escape to Kerebe Island using another name.

On Mr Cravery’s defence that he was already on Kerebe Island when the murder occurred, the judge said it failed to create doubt in the prosecution’s case.

The court found that his use of the name Frank after arriving on the island strengthened the evidence against him.

On intent to kill, Judge Kiwonde said the use of a knife and targeting vulnerable parts of the body, including the neck, demonstrated malice.

The judge concluded that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and found Mr Cravery guilty of murdering his wife.