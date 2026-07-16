Tanzania’s High Court dismisses election case against Baba Levo

Tanzania’s High Court dismisses election case against Baba Levo

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Kigoma. The High Court, Kigoma Sub-Registry, has dismissed an election petition challenging Mr Clayton Revocatus Chipando’s parliamentary seat, popularly known as Baba Levo, after finding that the evidence presented by the petitioners did not warrant the respondents being called to defend themselves.

The decision was delivered on Thursday, July 16, 2026, by Judge Victoria Nongwa, who is presiding over Election Petition No. 28949 of 2025.

The petition was filed by four constituency residents who identified themselves as voters: Johary Kabourou, Luma Akilimali, Pendo Kombolela, and Lumu Mwitu.

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