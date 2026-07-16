Tanzania’s High Court dismisses election case against Baba Levo

Kigoma. The High Court, Kigoma Sub-Registry, has dismissed an election petition challenging Mr Clayton Revocatus Chipando’s parliamentary seat, popularly known as Baba Levo, after finding that the evidence presented by the petitioners did not warrant the respondents being called to defend themselves.

The decision was delivered on Thursday, July 16, 2026, by Judge Victoria Nongwa, who is presiding over Election Petition No. 28949 of 2025.