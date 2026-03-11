Tanzania’s Tellus minerals B2B launch opens global market doors for artisanal miners

Dar es Salaam. A newly launched digital marketplace, Tellus Minerals B2B, is creating unprecedented opportunities for Tanzania’s artisanal and small-scale miners by linking them directly with international buyers, investors, and industry players through a transparent global platform.

Speaking to The Citizen on March 11, 2026 CEO and Founder Idrissa Songoro said the initiative is designed to transform global mineral trade by offering a neutral digital environment where verified stakeholders can interact without intermediaries.

“The goal is to create a transparent global ecosystem where artisans and producers can connect directly with buyers and investors, negotiate independently, and build sustainable partnerships,” Mr Songoro said.

The platform brings together miners, producers, industrial buyers, traders, investors, equipment manufacturers, and governments in a single virtual space. Operating independently, Tellus Minerals B2B does not handle payments, escrow services, or commissions; it simply facilitates connections, allowing stakeholders to negotiate and execute transactions on their own.

Focusing on critical minerals such as gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and rare earth elements, the platform seeks to meet rising global demand driven by industrial and technological development. Tanzanian artisanal miners, particularly in mineral-rich regions, are expected to benefit significantly, with verified resources showcased directly to a worldwide network of buyers, refiners, and investors.

Mr Songoro emphasised that the initiative tackles long-standing challenges for small-scale miners, including limited market access, reliance on middlemen, and unfavourable pricing.

“Artisanal miners often struggle for visibility in the international market. This platform allows them to present verified resources directly to global stakeholders and negotiate fairer deals,” he explained.

Beyond supporting miners, the marketplace provides governments and regulatory authorities with a platform to share national mining policies, investment incentives, geological reports, and regulatory frameworks, helping attract foreign investment into Tanzania’s mineral sector.

The platform will also host webinars and virtual discussions on global mineral market trends, supply chain developments, and emerging investment opportunities. Access is currently free until July 27, 2026 allowing Tanzanian artisans, producers, investors, and government representatives to register as verified participants.