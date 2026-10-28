Tanzania urged to expand tourism options

Arusha. Tanzania has been urged to develop tourism attractions beyond the established northern circuit to attract investment, increase earnings and spread economic benefits to more communities.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative Shigeki Komatsubara said the country should promote lesser-known destinations, including forests, mountains and chimpanzee habitats, to attract visitors seeking experiences beyond wildlife safaris.

Speaking in Arusha during the launch of a Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue Platform organised by the Institute of Accountancy Arusha (IAA) and UNDP Tanzania, he cited limited access to finance, infrastructure gaps and inadequate marketing as barriers to diversification.

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Tourism contributes about 17 percent of Tanzania’s gross domestic product and generated $4.41 billion in 2025, when international arrivals reached approximately 2.29 million.

IAA Rector Professor Eliamani Sedoyeka said destinations such as Katavi, Ruaha and Nyerere national parks, as well as areas around Lake Tanganyika, had potential to attract more visitors.

He called for improved access to capital, reliable telecommunications and investment in cultural heritage, ecotourism, cruise tourism, conferences and business travel.

Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister Mohamed Thabit Kombo said the government was ready to work with stakeholders to develop new tourism products, improve destination marketing and attract investment.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo. PHOTO | COURTESY

Tourism stakeholder Tim Mdinka said Tanzania should also use international conferences and sporting events, including the Africa Cup of Nations, to promote attractions beyond wildlife tourism.