Akiki Dadi’s mission to open doors for Tanzania’s next generation of musicians

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian musician Akiki Dadi is seeking to use his experience in the music industry to create opportunities for emerging artists, arguing that young talent needs more than musical ability to build successful careers and compete on the international stage.

Through his Okoa New Generation campaign, the Afro House musician wants to help young artists access information, industry connections and commercial opportunities that could enable them to earn a living from their work.

His ambition is to see more Tanzanian musicians move beyond struggling to gain recognition in the domestic market to building careers that can compete internationally.

For Akiki, the initiative is also personal. Having experienced resistance to his own musical ambitions and worked to establish himself as a solo artist and member of Baqabo Band, he believes emerging musicians need people willing to stand alongside them as they navigate the industry.

From individual success to collective support

Akiki says his decision to champion emerging artists stems from his belief that musicians should not have to fight for their own success at the expense of helping others.

He argues that Tanzania has many young people with musical talent, but only a limited number manage to establish themselves internationally.

In his view, artists who are struggling to build their own careers may find it difficult to support others, creating a need for people willing to make the development of new talent a priority.

Through Okoa New Generation, he wants to help bridge that gap by drawing attention to emerging musicians and encouraging the industry to give them greater consideration.

During a radio interview, Akiki presented a list of 32 artists he believes deserve more recognition, including Presenter, 10K Degrees, Bolingo, Sugar Boy, Jomale, Kaji 45 Kitengo, Motimo, Kila King, Adam Deri, Tufi, Magneto, Heavy Girl, Black Queen, Tulu TZ, Msomali, Rafaikazi, Disaster, Romario, Mad Br Africa, Yuka 93, Kamili, Freeman, Mighty Star, Fresh Boys, Basley, J Combat, DJ Travel, Dogo Elisha, Producer Mameni, Jeusi, Novo Nyabingi and D Sun Boy.

He said the artists represented emerging talent that deserved to be heard and taken seriously by the public and the wider music industry.

“These are the new talents I have mentioned here; there is money and potential among them,” he said, calling on the government to pay attention to their prospects.

For Akiki, identifying talent is only part of the task. He believes young musicians also need access to information about the business of music, including how to market their work, secure performance opportunities and negotiate commercial arrangements.

He has urged emerging artists not to rely on online popularity alone, arguing that digital platforms should be used to build their brands and attract opportunities rather than serve as their only expected source of income.

“There is an artist struggling with music but expecting to earn money from YouTube. YouTube is a platform for promoting yourself and building your brand,” he said.

Akiki claimed that one million YouTube views could generate about Sh600,000, arguing that artists needed to pursue endorsement deals and live performances to support their careers.

The figure is his estimate rather than a guaranteed payment, as earnings from online platforms vary. His broader message, however, is that musicians need to understand the commercial side of their work if they are to turn public attention into sustainable income.

He also wants young people to make better use of the internet to promote their work and build audiences. Referring to the public support for Tanzanian beauty queen Jan, he said the response demonstrated the potential of digital platforms to mobilise people behind local talent.

He hopes emerging musicians can benefit from similar support as they seek to establish themselves.

A career shaped by persistence

Akiki's call for collective support comes after he spent years developing his own career in music, despite resistance from some members of his family.

He has said his mother, brother and other relatives discouraged him from pursuing music because they believed it was unlikely to provide a successful future. He nevertheless continued, determined to prove that music could become a viable career.

His journey has taken him into Afro House, a genre he says he embraced partly to bring a different sound to Tanzanian audiences and offer music suited to the dance floor.

Before developing his solo career, he performed through Baqabo Band, a group associated with Zanzibar and the promotion of Tanzanian music and culture on international stages.

According to his profile, he has performed in several countries across Europe, Asia and the Americas, and has shared stages with international DJs and artists, including Hugel, Enzo Siffredi and Francis Messiah.

In 2024/2025, he and Baqabo Band received an East African Award in the best band category, according to the information provided about his career.

His solo releases include TrueLove, Can You See Me and Muziki. His profile also states that TrueLove has surpassed one million YouTube views, while the video for Can You See Me, featuring Dadi Mr Joozey and Rody Joh, had attracted more than 130,000 views at the time the profile was compiled.

These experiences have informed his views on what it takes to build a music career, from developing a recognisable sound to reaching audiences outside Tanzania.

Akiki argues that Tanzanian artists seeking international recognition should pay greater attention to their cultural identity, including the use of Kiswahili and African musical influences.

He has criticised what he sees as excessive imitation of American music and fashion, saying artists should develop identities that distinguish their work in international markets.

In his assessment, a stronger cultural identity could help Tanzanian musicians present their music to global audiences without losing the qualities that make it distinctive.

He also believes the industry needs to recognise the contribution of professionals beyond the artists themselves, including DJs who help introduce music to audiences.

He has criticised what he considers a lack of recognition for DJs, arguing that musicians should give greater visibility to the people who help promote and popularise their work.

His position reflects a wider ambition for Okoa New Generation: to encourage young artists to understand the different relationships and commercial arrangements that shape the music business.

Turning the campaign into opportunities

Akiki has sought to take the campaign beyond public statements by bringing together emerging artists and people with experience in music, media and related fields.

He described a gathering in Ubungo, scheduled for October 14, as an opportunity for young people to learn from established figures in the industry. He said the event was intended to focus on people who were still trying to establish themselves rather than simply bringing together celebrities.

“This is not a meeting for stars. It is a meeting for people who are not stars, where stars come to teach them how to become stars,” he said.

Among those he named as invited participants were music figure Mzee Kitime, lawyer Clavery, Father OG Country, Adam Mchomvu and Fresh Boys.

Akiki said the gathering would be free of charge, with the organisers paying for the venue and other expenses themselves so that young people could access the information without an entry fee.

He also encouraged interested participants to contact him through his Instagram account, saying he was willing to communicate with young people seeking advice.

The initiative reflects his view that access to practical knowledge can help aspiring musicians make better decisions about their careers.

However, the long-term value of such efforts will depend on whether the campaign can provide sustained support beyond a single gathering. Young artists need opportunities to develop their music, build professional networks, secure performances and establish commercial relationships.

Akiki's list of 32 musicians provides a starting point for the talent he wants the industry to consider. Turning that recognition into measurable opportunities will be a more demanding task, requiring continued engagement from artists, promoters, media organisations and other industry stakeholders.

His campaign also raises questions about how emerging musicians can gain exposure in a competitive market. Akiki has alleged that payments influence access to radio airplay in Tanzania, arguing that this disadvantages artists who lack the money to promote their work. He has also criticised the purchase of artificial online views.

Those claims remain his assessment of the industry and would require independent evidence and responses from the relevant stakeholders to establish their wider extent.

Nevertheless, they help explain why he believes young musicians need greater access to information and opportunities, rather than being left to depend on personal connections or financial resources alone.