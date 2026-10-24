Miss Tanzania 2023 Tracy Nabukeera joins MGI All Stars 2026

Tanzanian beauty queen Tracy Nabukeera is set to compete in the second edition of MGI All Stars, adding another international contest to a pageant journey that has seen her earn continental recognition.

The MGI All Stars organisation confirmed Nabukeera as Tanzania’s representative in an announcement highlighting her previous international experience, including her participation in Miss Supranational 2026, where she earned the Miss Supranational Africa 2026 title.

Nabukeera, who was crowned Miss Tanzania 2023, made history as Tanzania’s first representative at Miss Supranational.

She advanced to the Top 12 at the competition held in Nowy Sącz, Poland, on July 31, before receiving the continental title.

Beyond pageantry, Nabukeera is a mental health advocate through her initiative, Step by Step, which promotes self-worth, resilience and mental well-being among young people and communities in Tanzania.

Her participation in MGI All Stars presents another opportunity to build on her international experience while bringing attention to her advocacy work.

Unlike conventional national pageants, MGI All Stars brings together contestants with previous international pageant experience, giving established beauty queens another opportunity to compete for a major title. Colombia’s Vanessa Pulgarin won the inaugural edition in May 2026.