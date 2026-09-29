TCB pledges to accelerate drive towards Dira 2050

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Commercial Bank (TCB) has pledged to accelerate efforts to strengthen its financial capacity and performance as it seeks to increase its contribution to investment, production and implementation of the National Development Vision 2050.

TCB's CEO and Managing Director, Mr Adam Mihayo, made the commitment as the main sponsor of the C-CEOs Forum 2026 for the third consecutive year. The forum brought together leaders of public institutions and State-owned enterprises to discuss ways of improving performance and increasing their contribution to the implementation of Dira 2050.

At the forum, Mr Mihayo outlined measures it is taking to strengthen its position as a financial institution, including increasing its profits and lending.

The bank is also preparing to enter the capital market, a move it says will strengthen its capital base and competitiveness in the financial sector.

The move follows plans announced by the Treasury Registrar's Office to list some State-owned institutions on the capital market.

According to Mr Mihayo, entering the capital market would also create an opportunity for Tanzanians to participate in owning shares in the bank.

The bank said it plans to use its financial and digital capabilities to support implementation of Dira 2050 by increasing investment and production, promoting inclusive and competitive economic growth, and expanding economic opportunities for Tanzanians.