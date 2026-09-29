What awaits Tanzania’s newly appointed ministers in their new dockets









Dodoma. A day after President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced changes affecting the Works, Energy, and Constitutional and Legal Affairs ministries, stakeholders have outlined the challenges awaiting the new ministers, with the Constitutional and Legal Affairs docket emerging as one of the most demanding.

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The changes have brought new faces into the Cabinet, including Bariadi Vijijini MP Masanja Kadogosa, who has been appointed Minister of Works.

Mr Kadogosa takes over from Abdallah Ulega, who has been moved to the Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs, replacing Dr Juma Homera.

Dr Homera has been appointed Minister of Energy, replacing Deogratius Ndejembi, who was appointed Vice President.

Pressure on Ulega

Lawyer Godfrey Wasonga said Mr Ulega would have a major responsibility to help Tanzania pursue constitutional reforms that respond to citizens’ concerns and address existing grievances.

He said although the reform process could face challenges, it should remain a priority because the Constitution provides the foundation for the country’s governance system.

“Constitutional changes cannot be made without considering other laws derived from the Constitution. Changes to it may require amendments to many laws, so the ministry needs someone with calmness and wisdom,” he said.

Mr Wasonga said Mr Ulega should publicly explain the challenges holding back the reform process rather than allowing citizens to rely on complaints and speculation without clear explanations from the Government.

“He should ensure that the need for a Constitution that meets the needs of Tanzanians remains a priority. At a time when there is a lot of noise, he will be the person under scrutiny. In other words, he has been handed a heavy burden,” he said.

Former CUF vice-chairman Othman Dunga said Mr Ulega would need to work to build public confidence in the constitutional reform process.

He also said ministerial appointments should take into account candidates’ skills and professional backgrounds, citing Mr Kadogosa’s experience at Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC).

“The Constitution needs to be changed quickly. We want ministers to be appointed based on their abilities and professions. Kadogosa was good at TRC, but now he has become an MP and politicians are being moved from one position to another,” he said.

Road priorities

Tanzania Truck Owners Association (Tatoa) chairman Chuki Shaban urged the new Works Minister to prioritise the rehabilitation of the Dar es Salaam-Tunduma road, saying its condition has deteriorated significantly.

“The roads are indeed worn out, but the one I have mentioned is beyond being simply worn out. The new minister is an engineer, so he should look at this issue and help address it,” he said.

Mr Shaban said the condition of the road had increased costs for truck owners through longer journeys and higher vehicle maintenance expenses. He also called on the Government to accelerate plans to construct toll roads.

The Dar es Salaam-Tunduma road links Tanzania with Zambia through the Tunduma border and is one of the country’s key transport routes. The Tunduma border handles approximately 9.5 million metric tonnes of transit cargo annually, representing about 75 percent of all SADC-bound cargo originating from the Port of Dar es Salaam. MPs from the Southern Highlands have repeatedly called for faster rehabilitation because of its condition and importance to trade and transport.

Mr Kadogosa himself raised concerns over the condition of Tanzania’s roads during his contribution to the Ministry of Construction’s budget speech on May 21, 2026.

He said many roads were not simply worn out and in need of maintenance but had reached the end of their designed service life, urging the Government to recognise the problem early.

The Dar es Salaam-Lindi road has also been cited among routes requiring attention, with its condition previously prompting heated exchanges in Parliament.

Energy challenges

A district manager at Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco), who requested anonymity, said Dr Homera would not face an overwhelming burden because his two predecessors had already addressed several major challenges.

“We are some of those who are nearing retirement, but let us be honest: when Dotto Biteko came in, followed by the person who is now Vice President, Deogratius Ndejembi, we saw many things being put in order. The new minister’s biggest challenge will be to anticipate what may confront us during El Niño,” the manager from the Central Zone said.

However, frequent power outages without explanations or prior information, gaps in rural electrification, including areas where streets are bypassed, efforts to extend electricity to hamlets and ageing infrastructure are among the issues that could test Dr Homera.

Ageing electricity transmission infrastructure is another challenge awaiting the new Energy Minister, 2023 estimates showing that Tanzania needs a massive Sh4.42 trillion to stabilise the national power grid.