Treasury Registrar applauded for driving SOE reforms

Dar es Salaam. The Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disabilities), Mr Ridhiwani Kikwete, has praised the Office of the Treasury Registrar (OTR) for playing a key role in advancing reforms across public institutions.

Speaking on Friday, July 4, 2025, during his visit to the 49th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), Mr Kikwete said the OTR had become a catalyst for improved efficiency and performance within state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

“We are grateful to the Office of the Treasury Registrar, under the leadership of Mr Nehemiah Mchechu, for enabling public institutions to operate more efficiently,” said Mr Kikwete.

He added that significant changes had taken place in SOEs under the current administration, marking a broader shift towards results-oriented management and fiscal discipline.

Previously reliant on government subsidies, many SOEs are now moving towards self-sustainability and profitability.

Several have begun contributing dividends to the government—a major milestone in Tanzania’s public enterprise reform agenda.

Among the top-performing entities is the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA), which contributed Sh10.4 billion to the Government Consolidated Fund in the 2024/25 financial year.

Others include the State Mining Corporation (Stamico), Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco), and Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), all of which have reported notable improvements in financial and operational performance.

Mr Kikwete reaffirmed the government’s support for the ongoing reforms. “Keep working hard. Where there is a need for change—particularly in institutions under the Prime Minister’s Office—consider yourselves fully supported,” he said.

OTR’s Head of Public Relations and Communication, Mr Sabato Kosuri, said the reforms had already yielded measurable results across key sectors.

He cited the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) as a notable example. “Efficiency has improved significantly—for instance, the TPA increased its contribution to the Consolidated Fund from Sh155.7 billion in 2023/24 to Sh181 billion in 2024/25, while reducing its operational expenditure by Sh505.59 billion,” said Mr Kosuri.

He noted that this 46 percent efficiency gain illustrates the impact of strategic reforms and enhanced management practices, particularly in revenue-generating institutions.