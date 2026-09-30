Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, his wife die in helicopter crash

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy “Lulu” Muteke, were killed on Wednesday evening when a helicopter crashed in the Marondera Rural area, east of Harare.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the aircraft crash, which occurred at around 5pm, saying the aircraft had six occupants. Police said further details would be released as investigations continued.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana later confirmed that there were no survivors, seven people were aboard the helicopter, including Chivayo, four other passengers and two pilots.

Authorities have yet to establish the cause of the crash.