Experts raise alarm over the rise in children behind bars

By Elsie Njovu





Dar es Salaam. Lawyers, human rights advocates and child protection experts have raised concerns over a rise in the number of children among convicted prisoners in Tanzania, calling for greater use of rehabilitation and alternatives to imprisonment.

Figures from the National Bureau of Statics show that 111 convicted prisoners were under the age of 18 in 2025, accounting for 0.6 percent of the 19,646 convicted prisoners recorded during the year.

The figure rose from 92 children, or 0.5 percent, among 18,962 convicted prisoners in 2024.

The statistics also recorded 166 children under 18 in the prison system in 2023, although the available data does not indicate whether this figure covers the same category of convicted prisoners, making direct comparison with the 2024 and 2025 figures difficult.

The increase has renewed questions over how the criminal justice system responds to children who come into conflict with the law, with experts pointing to poverty, family breakdown, inadequate parental supervision, peer pressure and gaps in social protection as factors that can expose children to offending.

Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) president Boniface Mwabukusi said the figures should prompt a broader review of the country's approach to juvenile justice, arguing that imprisonment should not be the primary response when children commit offences.

“When a child reaches the point of incarceration, it is rarely the end of the problem; rather, it often marks the beginning of further difficulties in their life,” he said.

Advocate Mwabukusi said authorities should examine the circumstances that lead children into the criminal justice system, including whether they had received adequate upbringing, education and protection.

“Imprisonment should be a last resort for any child found in conflict with the law,” he said, recommending greater use of mediation, counselling, probation, community service and other rehabilitation programmes where appropriate.

Where detention is unavoidable, he said children should receive early legal aid, prompt hearings and care in environments that protect their dignity, education and mental wellbeing. “When we detain a child, we must consider what kind of person we expect them to become upon returning to society,” Advocate Mwabukusi said.

Human rights advocate Loserian Kasale, who works with the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC), said prevention should begin long before a child enters the justice system.

He called for human rights education from an early age through university, saying it could help young people understand their responsibilities and respect the rights of others. “Teaching these core values ensures young people grow up to respect rights, avoid crime and eventually raise their own families well,” Mr Kasale said.

He also linked juvenile offending to poverty and unstable family environments, saying some children living on the streets or in broken families lacked adequate care and protection.

Mr Kasale called for stronger support for income-generating activities among vulnerable households and appropriate juvenile justice mechanisms that allow children in conflict with the law to continue their education instead of being exposed to adult prisoners.

Public administration and security expert Dr Jesse Mashimi said weakening family and community structures, including parental neglect and household conflicts, could leave children vulnerable to offending. He said poverty, unemployment and gaps in social services could further increase the risks, particularly for homeless children and orphans without adequate social protection.

“Poor governance and severe youth unemployment force many into crime to avoid starvation,” Dr Mashimi said. He called for greater government investment in child and youth protection, job creation and social welfare, alongside stronger efforts by families and communities to provide guidance and support.

Psychologist and Mental Health Tanzania founder and chief executive officer Onesmo Petro said youth involvement in crime was influenced by a combination of psychological and environmental factors. He cited peer pressure, family disruption, poverty and lack of education, adding that some children living on the streets could turn to gangs as a means of survival.

“Preventing youth crime requires early intervention and collective responsibility from parents, schools and the wider community,” Mr Petro said.

He called for responses centred on professional guidance, supportive parenting and rehabilitation rather than relying primarily on punishment.

Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) executive director Dr Anna Henga said inadequate parental supervision was another issue requiring attention.

She said some parents, because of work and other pressures, left children in unsafe environments, with behavioural problems sometimes becoming evident at school.

Dr Henga said children in conflict with the law should not simply be viewed as offenders, noting that legal aid work in remand homes showed that delinquent behaviour could sometimes be linked to inadequate upbringing and protection.

“Children have a fundamental right to love and protection,” she said.

She called for stronger implementation of Tanzania's child protection framework, including increased resources for social welfare officers and continuous positive parenting programmes.

Regional Psychosocial Support Initiative (REPSSI Tanzania) director Ms Edwick Mapalala said persistent conflict at home could affect children's education and emotional wellbeing.

She said parental conflict could cause children to lose motivation to learn and eventually drop out of school, increasing their exposure to risks on the streets.

Ms Mapalala also warned that peer pressure and unmonitored use of smartphones and social media could expose children to negative influences.