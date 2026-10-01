Tulia reflects on IPU presidency as Tanzania prepares for global parliamentary gathering

Arusha. Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) President Dr Tulia Ackson has cited greater participation of women and young people in parliamentary decision-making, institutional reforms and strengthened parliamentary diplomacy among the key achievements of her three-year tenure.

Dr Ackson, who arrived in Arusha to inspect preparations for the 153rd IPU Assembly scheduled for October 5 to 9, 2026 said her presidency had focused on making the global parliamentary body more inclusive.

She said the IPU had worked with member parliaments, including countries where women's representation remains low, to widen opportunities for women and young people to participate in decision-making.

“During my presidency, gender equality and youth participation have been among the priorities of the IPU. I am proud that we have made changes that have created greater opportunities for women and young people to participate in parliamentary decision-making,” she said.

IPU data shows that women currently account for 27.5 per cent of parliamentarians globally, while only 2.8 per cent of parliamentarians are aged below 30.

Dr Ackson said constitutional and procedural reforms had also strengthened gender equality and lowered the age threshold for young parliamentarians.

Her presidency, which began in October 2023, also placed emphasis on parliamentary diplomacy, including engagement with countries affected by conflict.

Her first official visit as IPU president was to Israel and Palestine, followed by engagements in countries including Burkina Faso. Parliamentary diplomacy also supported dialogue between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Dr Ackson said the approach had become increasingly important as parliaments dealt with conflicts and humanitarian challenges around the world.

During her tenure, the IPU also revised procedures for handling emergency matters, allowing its Assembly to consider several pressing international issues rather than focusing on a single crisis.

“Previously, if we had to vote, we could end up choosing one issue to discuss and leaving another aside. Now, I have created an opportunity for us to consider multiple issues that require priority,” she said.

She cited climate-related disasters in countries including Venezuela and Nepal, as well as conflicts in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sudan, the war in Ukraine and developments in Iran, as issues requiring parliamentary attention.

Dr Ackson also identified the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) as an emerging challenge for parliaments, particularly in protecting human rights and human dignity.

She said AI could be used to generate false information capable of affecting people's rights, making appropriate laws and regulations necessary.

“Under the next leadership, we want the use of artificial intelligence to be in a way that does not undermine human rights or human dignity,” she said.

She urged parliaments to learn from countries that have started developing AI legislation, while ensuring the technology supports lawmakers rather than replacing them.

“We want AI to help us make better laws, but AI should not be the one making laws for us,” she said.

Earlier, Speaker Mussa Azzan Zungu said Tanzania would host the 153rd IPU Assembly in Arusha from October 5 to 9.

He said the gathering would enable parliamentarians from around the world to exchange experiences and discuss issues affecting their countries and the international community.

The assembly is expected to bring together representatives from all 183 IPU member parliaments.

Speaker Zungu said Dr Ackson was elected the 31st IPU president in Luanda, Angola, in October 2023, becoming the first African woman to hold the position.

Her successor is expected to be elected during the Arusha assembly.