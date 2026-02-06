When ride-hailing discounts spark tensions in Dar streets

Dar es Salaam. For many motorcycle taxi riders, a discounted trip no longer feels like a promotion but the start of an argument.

What appears as a cheaper fare on a passenger’s phone often turns into tension by the roadside, with riders questioning whether the system they work under is still serving their interests.

That frustration spilled onto the streets on Monday, February 2, 2026, when a group of Bolt motorcycle riders marched to the company’s headquarters in Kinondoni, protesting what they described as high deductions and frequent passenger discounts that they say are eroding their daily earnings.

At the centre of the dispute is a pricing and payment system that many riders say they do not fully trust or understand.

Some argue that discounts make trips feel unprofitable, especially at a time when fuel prices, maintenance costs and the cost of living continue to rise. However, even among riders themselves, views remain divided.

One bodaboda rider, Mr Abdulkarimu Salumu, defended the platform, saying the controversy around discounts is largely a matter of awareness rather than actual loss.

“When a passenger gets an offer, the driver is paid in full by Bolt after completing the trip,” he said. “The problem is that many drivers don’t like paying their debts. If you owe Bolt, the money will be deducted automatically. If you don’t owe anything, you withdraw everything.”

Another rider, Mr Shukuru Daniel, was more blunt, blaming what he described as a sense of entitlement among some drivers.

“Some drivers want all the benefits but none of the responsibilities,” he said, adding that Bolt had invested heavily in building a system that connects drivers and customers instantly. “You can’t use that innovation and then refuse to follow the rules.”

Other riders, however, said the pain goes beyond the discounts themselves.

“What hurts most is not even the discount,” said Mr Salumu Ramadhani. “It’s the feeling that we are trapped in a system that does not listen to us. Bolt decides the price, the promotion and the deductions, but when things go wrong, it is the rider who stands face to face with an angry passenger.”

“You start the day hopefully, but by evening you feel drained, disrespected and powerless,” he added.

On the same note, Mr Gidion Gilbert said riders are often perceived as greedy when they question discounts, without regard for the pressure they face. “A passenger might save a few thousand shillings, but for me that money could be fuel for the next trip or food for my family,” he said. “When Bolt runs promotions, it feels like they are celebrating customers while ignoring the people doing the actual work.” Passengers, meanwhile, say they are increasingly caught in the middle of a conflict they did not create.

“One day I travelled from Posta to Ubungo,” said one commuter. “The app showed Sh3,000. To avoid an argument, I just gave the rider Sh6,000. It’s becoming normal.”

Ms Judith Gumbo said she now avoids using discounts altogether.

“You feel pressured to add money, not because you want to, but because you don’t want tension or an uncomfortable ride,” she said. “The discount may save you money, but it costs you peace of mind. Imagine spending the whole ride wondering if there will be an argument.”

Some riders believe the recurring disputes stem from limited understanding of how the system works.

“Many drivers and passengers don’t update their apps regularly,” one rider said. “That’s where confusion starts—one sees a different fare from the other. Any discount given to the customer is compensated by the provider.” Responding to the protests, Bolt Tanzania dismissed claims circulating on social media that passenger discounts and high deductions are hurting motorcycle taxi riders operating on its platform.

Speaking to The Citizen, the company’s Country Public Relations Manager, Mr Gilbert Ginono, said it was incorrect to suggest that drivers lose income when passengers receive discounts.

“If a passenger receives a 30 percent discount on a Sh10,000 trip, the passenger pays Sh7,000, whether in cash or by card, and Bolt covers the remaining Sh3,000,” he said.

According to Mr Ginono, drivers still receive the full agreed fare.

“The driver gets Sh10,000—Sh7,000 from the passenger and Sh3,000 paid digitally by Bolt. The company absorbs the cost, so the driver is not affected,” he explained. He acknowledged that complications arise when drivers have outstanding debts on the platform, as the amount owed is automatically deducted when Bolt credits the driver with the discount compensation.

“If a driver has no debts, they can withdraw the full amount. Challenges only occur when there are existing obligations,” he said.

On complaints about allegedly high deductions, Mr Ginono said the issue had been resolved more than two years ago through engagement with the regulator. “This matter was addressed with LATRA to ensure drivers are charged fairly,” he said, adding that deductions are a normal part of business operations. “Drivers pay taxes like other business operators, just as Bolt does. Even so, deductions do not reach 30 percent.” Mr Ginono urged riders to attend Bolt’s training sessions and engagement forums to reduce misinformation and improve understanding of how the platform operates.