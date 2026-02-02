Uber exits Tanzanian market after nearly a decade

Dar es Salaam. Ride-hailing firm Uber has exited the Tanzanian market, informing customers that its services ceased on January 30, 2026, ending nearly 10 years of operations in the country.

In a message sent to users on Saturday, January 31, 2026, Uber said the app would no longer be available in Tanzania, apologising for the inconvenience and thanking customers for their support over the years.

“This chapter comes to an end, but our gratitude to you remains,” the company said, without publicly detailing the reasons behind the decision.

Uber first entered Tanzania in June 2016, launching services in Dar es Salaam as part of its wider expansion across African cities.

The platform was initially welcomed for introducing app-based ride-hailing, cashless payments, and competitive pricing, particularly among urban commuters.

However, Uber’s journey in Tanzania has been turbulent. In April 2022, the company suspended operations after the government introduced new regulations, including caps on fares and commissions.

Announcing that suspension at the time, Uber said the regulatory environment had become challenging for its business model and that it would halt services until an agreement was reached with the authorities.

“Current regulations on the transportation sector have created an environment that is not friendly and has been a challenge to our business,” Uber said in an emailed statement to customers.

At the time, Uber operated in Tanzania through UberX, UberX Saver, and UberXL services.

The company stressed that the suspension was temporary and that it was ready to work with the authorities to reach a workable agreement.

“This is a difficult time for all of us, but this does not mean that it is the end of everything. We are ready to cooperate with the relevant authorities and reach an agreement that will create a stable environment for our business,” the company said then.

Uber later resumed services in early 2023 after adjusting its business model, but competition from local and regional ride-hailing platforms, alongside ongoing regulatory pressures, continued to shape the market.

Despite the return, the company has now opted for a full exit in 2026.