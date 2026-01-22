Why 2026 could be turning point for small businesses in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape industries worldwide, much of the global conversation has centred on billion-dollar technology firms, advanced automation and futuristic breakthroughs.

In Tanzania, however, emerging forecasts suggest a different trajectory. In 2026, analysts say the most significant impact of AI is likely to be felt not in large technology hubs, but among small businesses, creatives and lean teams operating across the economy.

Rather than producing global tech giants, AI’s most immediate contribution is expected to be improved productivity in the informal economy and among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which employ the majority of Tanzanians.

For a country where most enterprises are run by individuals or small teams, this shift could prove transformative.

“Most people here are not chasing global scale. They want tools that help them work faster, reduce costs and deliver better results. That is where AI fits,” said tech expert Dominic Dismass.

He added that AI adoption in Tanzania is already happening quietly, driven by practical needs rather than hype.

“Small business owners are using tools such as ChatGPT to draft proposals, write marketing captions, respond to emails and structure reports,” he said.

Designers and content creators, meanwhile, are increasingly turning to platforms such as Canva and CapCut, which now integrate AI-powered features for graphic design, video editing, background removal and subtitle generation.

Musicians and filmmakers are also experimenting with AI tools that assist with sound generation, visual concepts and storyboarding, reducing both production time and costs.

According to graphic designer Katty Shabani, what matters to clients is not whether AI was used, but whether the final product meets expectations.

“Customers do not ask how the work was done. They care about quality, speed and whether the result matches what they want,” she said.

One of the strongest predictions for 2026 is that the next generation of successful enterprises will be small, profitable and highly AI-enabled.

Instead of expanding payrolls, business owners are increasingly turning to AI tools to handle everyday tasks such as bookkeeping, customer communication, content creation and basic market research.

Digital entrepreneur Saraphina Rajab said that for small businesses and creative teams, AI functions as a support system rather than a replacement.

“It acts like an extra set of hands. It allows people to focus on what they actually do best, whether that is creativity, strategy or customer relationships,” she said.

Experts argue that the real opportunity for Tanzanian users does not lie in building new AI systems from scratch, but in adapting existing tools to local realities.

This includes applications that work effectively in Swahili, accommodate informal business workflows and align with local regulations, pricing structures and cultural practices.

By 2026, AI agents are expected to move beyond basic assistance and begin handling specific tasks end-to-end. Functions such as simple accounting, media production, grant writing, graphic design and research are likely to become increasingly automated, particularly for small teams with limited resources.

Despite growing concerns about job displacement, many entrepreneurs view automation as a tool for survival rather than replacement.

“Small businesses are under pressure from rising costs and intense competition. If AI helps them stay competitive and deliver what customers want, that is a positive outcome,” said business owner Latifa Jumanne.

She added that many enterprises would struggle to survive without adopting digital tools that improve efficiency.

Beyond commerce and the creative economy, sectors such as health and legal services are also expected to benefit from targeted AI adoption.

In healthcare, AI-powered systems could assist with patient record management, diagnostics support and administrative tasks, easing pressure on overstretched professionals. In the legal sector, AI tools are already being used elsewhere to support document review, research and case preparation.

However, experts caution that the transition will require digital literacy, responsible regulation and investment in skills development to ensure that AI benefits are widely shared.

They also stress that 2026 is unlikely to deliver dramatic, science-fiction-style outcomes. Instead, AI’s influence will be quieter and more gradual, reshaping how work gets done across sectors and empowering individuals and small teams to operate more efficiently.