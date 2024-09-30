Why cargo flow is set to improve at Dar es Salaam Port

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and key stakeholders have agreed to ease congestion at Dar es Salaam Port by allowing containers to be loaded onto ships before the finalisation of scanning reports.

The move is meant to accelerate cargo movement within terminals at the port.

This decision – made during a recent meeting that brought together the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), TRA, DP World, Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (Tasac), Tanzania Truck Owners Association (Tatoa), Tanzania Freight Forwarders Association (Taffa) and other industry players – is a response to the significant delays that have affected port efficiency in recent weeks.

TRA taxpayer services and education director Richard Kayombo noted that the collaborative initiative is expected to greatly alleviate congestion and improve the flow of goods in and out of the port.

“We have agreed that containers will be allowed onto ships even before the reports are finalised, in order to expedite the movement of containers within the terminals,” he said, adding that stakeholders will continue monitoring the situation to ensure the smooth clearance of cargo.

Dar es Salaam Port has witnessed a surge in container traffic, handling about 100,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) per month — nearly 50 percent more than earlier this year — thus creating logistical challenges.

The rapid increase in export volumes has strained the road infrastructure leading to the port, particularly Nelson Mandela Road, where trucks have caused significant traffic jams, affecting both commercial and public transport.

To ease this pressure, TPA relocated trucks to the Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA) site, known locally as Shimo la Udongo.

However, limitations in infrastructure at the EPZA site have led to further delays for trucks waiting to load or unload cargo.

Adding to the problem is TRA’s requirement that all containers undergo scanning before they can be loaded onto ships.

This process, crucial for security, has taken up to five hours per container in recent days, further exacerbating delays.

TPA director general Plasduce Mbossa acknowledged the frustrations caused by these delays but stressed the importance of adhering to safety protocols.

“Cargo owners feel they are being delayed, but those conducting the scans are fulfilling their duty to ensure 100 percent safety,” he said.

Under normal circumstances, Mr Mbossa added, scanning takes less than 30 minutes.

“If it takes longer, it is rare, and solutions are sought to ensure everything goes smoothly. Sometimes challenges arise, but the involved parties, including us (TPA), discuss and look for ways to resolve them," he said.

According to DP World chief executive Martin Jacob, Terminal One has been consistently handling successfully operational wise the surge in container traffic which has almost doubled.

He confirmed that the congestion on Nelson Mandela Road had become a significant issue, which led to the decision to relocate trucks to EPZA.

Mr Jacob further explained that a procedure has been put in place to streamline the movement of trucks from EPZA to the port, with the goal of reducing the waiting time for vehicles.

He noted that TRA has also been working to improve the process of delivering scanning results, which should help expedite the turnaround time for trucks inside the terminal.

"With close coordination between stakeholders, we expect the ongoing congestion at the EPZA truck holding area and along the road leading to the port to improve shortly," Mr Jacob said.

Despite these efforts, Tatoa vice chairman Rahim Dossa highlighted the severe impact these delays have had on truck operators.

"Where we used to manage up to five trips a day, we are now down to just one or two. Profits are being hit hard, and for some, it’s no longer sustainable," he said.

For his part, Taffa executive secretary Elitunu Mallamia also expressed concern over the shortage of space at the port, particularly during the peak agricultural export season.

He noted that the congestion is being worsened by the large quantities of cargo that remain uncleared due to traffic jams on public roads.

Mr Mallamia also raised concerns that the 100 percent scanning requirement was slowing down business operations, with trucks spending more time entering the port.

He warned that the delays could cause exporters to miss key market opportunities.