







Dar es Salaam. Cocoa farmers in Tanzania’s Southern Highlands and eastern regions are adopting scientific farming methods and digital traceability systems to meet international export standards, as the country seeks to expand production and increase foreign exchange earnings.

Across Mbeya, Morogoro and Tanga, efforts are under way to improve cocoa quality and competitiveness. However, smallholder farmers continue to face challenges, including the cost of compliance and uncertainty over whether better-quality produce will attract higher prices.

Cocoa supports nearly 100,000 people in 25,000 to 30,000 rural households cultivating small plots across the country. Annual production stands at between 14,000 and 16,000 tonnes, making Tanzania the world's 18th-largest producer.

Exports generated $187 million in 2026, although about 90 percent of the harvest remains unprocessed, according to the Cereals and Other Produce Regulatory Authority (COPRA).

The regulator targets annual production of more than 80,000 tonnes by 2030, up from below 16,000 tonnes, while export earnings are projected to rise to $3 billion from $109 million.

The strategy includes promoting hybrid seedlings, solar dryers and digital farm monitoring to improve productivity and meet international requirements.

Co-operatives are strengthening post-harvest practices to minimise contamination and improve bean quality.

Training led by Belgian agronomist Sister Dr Zoe covers pod maturity, harvesting, sorting, fermentation and hygiene, alongside scientific quality checks.

Rungwe-based farmer in Mbeya Region, Mr Geofrey Mwakaliku, said the training had helped growers understand how to identify and separate damaged beans before processing.

“When breaking the pods, if one side of a bean shows weakness or decay, you separate the healthy beans and leave the damaged ones behind. This ensures that only superior-quality beans move forward into the processing stage,” he said.

Field trials have also identified fresh banana leaves as an effective material for fermenting cocoa beans.

“Among the various methods of fermenting cocoa, including boxes and baskets, the single best method is wrapping in fresh banana leaves. You take mature banana leaves, cut them to size and lay them out to allow proper liquid drainage. After placing the cocoa beans, you cover them with banana leaves, followed by clean cotton sacks and finally a clean tarpaulin. This creates the perfect microclimate for high-grade fermentation,” Mr Mwakaliku explained.

Another farmer from Kyela District, Mr Simon Mfwango, said the training had reinforced traditional practices while introducing stricter hygiene standards.

“In truth, they have taken us back to the generation of our parents, who were the ones who originally fermented cocoa for that seven-day period. However, there is now an added scientific element regarding strict cleanliness, because cocoa is ultimately food,” he said.

Meeting international requirements also means controlling chemical residues and preventing defects that could compromise cocoa quality.

H&E Moonrich Company Limited quality assurance officer, Mr Erick Joshua, said organic farming required growers to avoid synthetic pesticides and industrial fertilisers.

“Organic agriculture is a strict practice that completely rejects synthetic chemical pesticides and industrial fertilisers,” he said.

He said the international food and pharmaceutical industries required uncontaminated raw materials, making chemical residue management important for cocoa exporters.

Mr Joshua also highlighted the need to preserve natural aromas and prevent defects arising from poor handling, including smoke contamination, mould, excessive acidity and over-fermentation.

He said certification could also generate additional benefits for producing communities, with exporters selling premium organic cocoa in European markets contractually required to return part of the premium earnings to local farming communities.

Another major challenge is compliance with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which requires covered commodities to be traceable to their farms of origin and verified as deforestation-free.

Mr Joshua said Tanzania needed to prepare farmers and exporters for the regulation, which covers commodities including cocoa, coffee, timber and soy.

He said satellite monitoring would enable authorities to establish whether forests had been cleared to establish farms, potentially putting non-compliant shipments at risk of rejection.

COPRA is using Global Positioning System (GPS) technology to map farms and strengthen traceability.

By March 2026, the authority had registered 28,915 farmers cultivating 61,550 acres.

Mr Mwakaliku welcomed the exercise, saying digital registration would help farmers demonstrate that their production did not contribute to environmental degradation.

“If you log onto satellite systems today, you can locate the registered farmer and verify that trees were not cut down to plant cocoa,” he said.

COPRA official Mr Sylvester Ahmad said the use of solar dryers and farmer training were also supporting efforts to meet export requirements.

Farmers seek better prices

Despite improvements in production and traceability, farmers say access to reliable markets and better prices remains a major concern.

Conventional cocoa fetches between Sh11,000 and Sh34,000 per kilogramme at auction, but Mr Mfwango wants the government to facilitate more dependable market arrangements.

“The government must help us establish reliable, prompt market linkages so that every time a farmer prepares a quality batch, there is a guaranteed market rather than endless waiting,” he said.

Mr Mwakaliku called for separately auctioning high-quality cocoa to ensure farmers who invest in better production practices receive higher returns.

“My appeal to the government, buyers and international organisations is that cocoa segregated into special auction lots should command a premium price. A superior price will encourage even those who initially ignored the training to adopt these strict practices. Conventional cocoa reached Sh34,000 per kilogramme. Our clear expectation is to go beyond that price,” he said.

He added that farmers hoped prices could eventually reach Sh50,000 per kilogramme, depending on international market conditions.

Mr Joshua urged the country to accelerate preparations rather than wait for export consignments to encounter compliance problems at European ports.