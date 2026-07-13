Why development finance is the key to unlocking Vision 2050

Dar es Salaam. Every national development vision eventually reaches a stage where ambition must be matched by investment, bankable projects and institutions capable of delivering results.

For Tanzania, Dira 2050 sets out the country's ambition to build a larger, more productive and competitive economy.

Achieving that goal will depend not only on policy but also on long-term financing, strong partnerships and institutions that can transform ideas into projects.

Among them is TIB Development Bank, whose mandate extends beyond lending to supporting investments that drive economic growth and improve people's lives.

According to the bank's Managing Director, Mr Deogratius Kwiyukwa, long-term development requires institutions capable of moving projects from concept to implementation.

"Dira 2050 is an important national conversation because it reminds us that development must be planned, financed and implemented with a long-term perspective. Our role is to support investments that create real impact in productive sectors, public services and communities," he says.

Unlike conventional commercial lending, development finance supports projects that require substantial capital, lengthy preparation and longer repayment periods.

These include infrastructure, energy, irrigation, manufacturing, water and logistics projects that are essential to economic transformation but often fall outside traditional banking models.

Development finance institutions bridge the gap between public ambition and private investment by financing projects that generate employment, improve productivity, expand services and strengthen national competitiveness.

For more than five decades, TIB has financed projects across infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing, energy, water, tourism, education, health and enterprise development—sectors that remain central to Tanzania's long-term growth strategy.

As Tanzania advances towards Dira 2050, demand for patient capital is expected to grow.

Expanding industrial capacity, modernising agriculture, improving transport and logistics, strengthening energy supply and investing in social infrastructure will all require financing aligned with long-term national priorities.

Mr Kwiyukwa says TIB's role is to unlock projects capable of creating broad economic benefits.

"Our role is catalytic. We help unlock investments that expand production, strengthen public services and contribute to national development.

The value of development finance is measured by the impact it creates, not simply the amount of money lent." Beyond financing, TIB also supports project preparation, helping government institutions and private investors develop technically sound and financially viable projects capable of attracting long-term investment.

Many projects fail before reaching investors because feasibility studies are incomplete, risks are poorly assessed or financing structures are weak. Development finance institutions help close these gaps through technical appraisal, project structuring and investment readiness.

This support is particularly important because development is measured not by money committed but by tangible outcomes—factories expanding, farmers accessing better markets, businesses receiving reliable electricity, communities gaining clean water and new jobs being created.

While commercial banks remain essential for trade, payments and working capital, development finance complements the banking system by supporting long-term investments whose benefits extend beyond individual borrowers.

Infrastructure improves connectivity and trade. Agriculture strengthens food security and value addition. Manufacturing creates jobs and export capacity, while investments in energy, water and tourism support productivity, livelihoods and economic resilience.

Mr Kwiyukwa says development finance should ultimately be judged by its contribution to the real economy.

"When we speak about development finance, we are speaking about impact. We are supporting agriculture, industry, energy, water, infrastructure, tourism, education, health and enterprise growth. These are the sectors that drive production, employment and national progress."

As Tanzania works towards Vision 2050, stronger project preparation and closer collaboration between government, development partners, investors and financial institutions will be critical.

The country's long-term ambitions will not be realised through vision alone. They will require well-prepared projects, strategic investment and institutions capable of turning national priorities into measurable development outcomes.