Twiga Stars ready for tough Wafcon Group B challenge

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s women’s national football team, Twiga Stars, will leave the country on Thursday for Morocco to conclude their preparations ahead of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), with the tournament set to run from July 26 to August 16.

The team has been holding a residential training camp in Karatu, Manyara Region, where head coach Bakari Shime has been working with a provisional squad of 32 players in readiness for Africa’s biggest women’s football competition. Confirming the team’s travel plans, Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) National Teams Director Almasy Kasongo said the players have made encouraging progress during the camp and are ready for the next phase of preparations.

“We are satisfied with the progress the team has made in Karatu. The players have responded well to the training programme, and they will leave the country on Thursday for Morocco to continue with the final phase of preparations before the tournament begins,” Kasongo told The Citizen.

He expressed confidence that the squad would represent Tanzania well on the continental stage. “We believe the technical bench has prepared the team well, and we expect the players to give their best and compete strongly against some of Africa’s top teams,” he said.

Twiga Stars have been drawn in a challenging Group B alongside defending champions South Africa, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso.

Tanzania will open their campaign against South Africa on July 27 at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca before facing Burkina Faso on **July 31** at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Rabat. Their final group-stage match will be against Ivory Coast on August 4 at the same venue.

The coaching staff has assembled a balanced squad featuring experienced locally based players and foreign-based professionals to enhance competition for places, strengthen team chemistry and improve overall performance. The inclusion of overseas-based players is expected to add valuable experience and quality to the squad.

Twiga Stars assistant coach Edna “Mourinho” Lema recently said the players have adapted well to the intensive training programme in Karatu.

“All the players are in good condition and have shown great commitment since entering camp. The atmosphere is positive and everyone understands the importance of the tournament,” she said.

Lema added that the technical bench hopes to use international friendly matches in Morocco to fine-tune tactics and assess the squad before naming the final team.

Head coach Bakari Shime has set an ambitious target of reaching the semi-finals and securing one of Africa’s four qualification places for the **2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup**.

Twiga Stars qualified for WAFCON 2026 after defeating Ethiopia 3-0 on aggregate in the final qualifying round, earning their second consecutive appearance and third overall at the continental finals.

Tanzania made their WAFCON debut in 2010 before returning in the 2024 edition, where they collected their first-ever point in the competition.