Tanzania unveils 12-strong squad for Scotland Games

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania will be represented by a 12-member team at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, with athletics providing the largest contingent as the country seeks a strong showing at one of the world’s biggest multi-sport events.

The Citizen has established that the squad comprises six athletes, three amateur boxers, two judokas and one swimmer, Collins Saliboko, who is currently training in South Africa under renowned swimming coach Kanisi Mabena.

The athletics team includes three women and three men. Cecilia Panga will compete in the women’s 5,000m and 10,000m races, while Hamida Nassoro has been entered for the 1,500m and 5,000m events. Sprinter Winfrida Makenji will represent Tanzania in the 100m and 200m.

The men’s athletics squad features Daniel Sinda in the mile race, Benjamin Fernandi Ratsim in the 10,000m, and Josephat Gisemo, who will contest both the 5,000m and 10,000m races. The runners are currently in residential training camp in Arusha under coach Marceline Gwandu as they fine-tune preparations ahead of departure.

Despite missing some of the country’s biggest names, Tanzania Athletics believes the selected runners will benefit significantly from competing against elite athletes from across the Commonwealth, providing valuable international exposure and experience.

In boxing, Tanzania will be represented by Yusuf Changarawe in the 80kg division, Fai Issa Faki in the 55kg category and Zawadi Amos Kutaka, who will compete in the women’s 57kg featherweight division.

The boxers are training in Dar es Salaam under head coach Samwel “Batman” Kapungu, assisted by Kassim Hussein Kassim. The judo team consists of Andrew Thomas Mlugu, who will compete in the men’s 81kg category, and Ibrahim Mohamed Hamis in the men’s 60kg division.

The judokas are currently in camp at Ukonga, Dar es Salaam, under coach Omari Mgoye. The national contingent is scheduled to leave Tanzania on July 20, giving the athletes three days to settle in Scotland before the opening ceremony.

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games will run from July 23 to August 2, bringing together an expected 3,000 athletes from 74 Commonwealth teams. A total of 215 medal events will be contested across 10 sports, reflecting a streamlined programme compared with previous editions.

The opening ceremony will be held at The Hydro, one of Glasgow’s landmark indoor arenas, while athletics competitions will take place at Scotstoun Stadium. Road events, including the marathon, have been removed from the Games programme.