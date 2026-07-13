Ombeni Sefue urges peaceful political expression, warns Tanzania against 'importing' violent protest culture

Dar es Salaam. Former Chief Secretary and veteran diplomat Ambassador Ombeni Sefue has called for a civilised approach to public rallies and political expression, warning Tanzanians against blindly copying foreign protest cultures that often result in destruction of property and loss of lives.

In a recent wide-ranging interview with a Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) panel, the former head of the civil service also reflected on modern parenting challenges and the characteristics of Generation Z (Gen Z).

He urged young people to build their lives and careers ‘brick by brick’ rather than chasing quick success driven by the digital age.

Ambassador Sefue said the right to protest is a fundamental democratic principle protected by Tanzania’s Constitution and international law as part of freedom of expression, observing however that the right comes with responsibilities.

“We must recognise that protesting is a fundamental right but the issue we often face is the failure to distinguish where the right to expression ends and where criminality begins,” he said.

He explained that international standards protect peaceful protests but do not cover actions that infringe on the rights and safety of others.

“It is quite simple: if you protest in a way that forces a shopkeeper to close their business that is no longer legal.

If you carry a stone that makes others feel unsafe, that is not legal,” he said.

The ambassador said requirements to notify authorities before demonstrations are intended to ensure the safety of both protesters and the public.

Drawing from his experience as Tanzania’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Mr Sefue cited New York as an example where protests take place almost every day, but in designated areas without disrupting daily activities.

“They have an agreement with the police; they stand in a designated area with their placards, they don’t cause chaos, and they don’t block anyone... That is the civilisation of protesting,” he said.

He cautioned Tanzanians against copying violent uprisings witnessed in some developing countries, recalling former President Jakaya Kikwete’s advice that people should ‘mix the advice you’re given with your own brains’.

Mr Sefue noted that recently, ordinary citizens, including small traders and motorcycle taxi operators, have been the first to oppose disorder because they understand its impact on their livelihoods.

Turning to young people, Mr Sefue acknowledged Gen Z’s technological abilities, but warned that digital tools can become harmful if used without proper judgement.

Quoting former President Ali Hassan Mwinyi, he said ‘every era has its book,’ meaning every generation must be understood within its own circumstances.

While praising young people’s ability to use technology, he cautioned that the internet contains facts, half-truths and falsehoods.

“My hope is that they use these tools to build themselves up rather than to destroy themselves,” he said.

His main concern, he said, was the desire among some young people to achieve success too quickly without laying strong foundations.

“You must build a foundation before moving to the next step. If you are in business, do not expand too rapidly before you have consolidated your base, or you will risk bankruptcy,” he advised.

He urged young people to build their careers gradually and only take major steps when they are confident of their footing.

The former chief secretary also said modern leadership must adapt to a generation that is more willing to question authority than previous generations.

“A modern leader must create an environment where well-educated young people with good ideas are not afraid to challenge the status quo,” he said.

Reflecting on his upbringing, Mr Sefue attributed his success to the discipline, guidance and encouragement he received from his parents. He said his mother, recognised as the first female teacher in Tanganyika, instilled in him a love for reading and independence before he began formal education at the age of six.

However, he expressed concern that the process of shaping children’s character is weakening in modern society.

He said many parents are increasingly occupied with careers and other responsibilities, leaving children with limited parental guidance.

“Children now spend a vast amount of time alone, with their peers, or being raised by domestic workers,” he said.

To address the challenge, Ambassador Sefue proposed strengthening school curricula from nursery level to include moral values and ethics that complement lessons taught at home.

The veteran statesman said leaders at all levels, from families to government, have a responsibility to prepare young people for the future.

“Leadership... is about looking ahead and ensuring that we are preparing the next generation for the world of tomorrow, not the world of yesterday,” he said.